Clayface is introduced to the Arrowverse

If you’re a fan of The CW's Arrowverse and Clayface, then mark April 5 on your calendar. It marks the release of Earth-Prime, a six-issue miniseries by DC Comics that takes place within the Arrowverse.

One of the most exciting things about this series is that it opens up the potential to create live-action versions of comic book characters that we haven’t seen yet.

Earth-Prime follows the stories of various heroes from the small screen with the first issue focusing on Batwoman. Each issue focuses on a different hero from the Arrowverse series and features a threat that promises to bring these heroes to their knees.

Clayface gets his introduction in The Arrowverse

Javicia Leslie as Batwoman (Image via DC Comics)

The first issue for Earth-Prime continues the adventures of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (played on The CW's Batwoman by Javicia Leslie) from the TV series as she battles the intimidating Clayface.

This is a highly desired villain for the big screen and appearing in a comic brings him that much closer to appearing in a live-action universe. He was referenced in season 2, but was never seen onscreen. So, this comic appearance is promising for Arrowverse fans.

This introduction makes his existence within the Arrowverse canon and opens the door for a live-action appearance. If The CW decides to bring him to the small screen and he's well received, he could very likely see his time on the big screen. The potential for him to appear as a villain in a sequel to The Batman or even The Suicide Squad is exciting.

Clayface would allow Bruce or Batwoman to use their cunning and brawn simultaneously. The only challenge would be the cgi used to animate Clayface on the small screen. It can be problematic for fans if a television budget isn't up to snuff. However, the Arrowverse has been doing great work with their cgi when compared to older shows like Smallville.

Within the first issue of Earth-Prime: Batwoman, Ryan Wilder has been exhausting herself trying to contain all the new villains popping up around Gotham City.

A high school boy ends up bound by Clayface's mud, forcing Batwoman to intervene. Help from an unexpected source becomes necessary in order to contain this muddy foe.

Written by Camrus Johnson (who portrays Luke Fox/Batwing on The CW’s Batwoman), Natalie Abrams, and Kelly Larson, and illustrated by Michael Calero and Clayton Henry, Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1 is on sale as of today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul