Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru for a 3-day extravaganza! Tickets announced for November 17-19

Comic Con India, the nation's biggest pop culture festival, has confirmed its highly awaited 11th edition in Bengaluru. The event will bring three days of celebration, from November 17 to November 19, 2023, at the KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield. It promises to deliver entertainment and creativity, just like its previous editions, making it a memorable experience for fans.

Tickets for the same are available now. Comic Con is also offering exclusive passes for super fans in India, available on the event's official website and BookMyShow.

Fans attending Bengaluru Comic Con's 11th edition can get the opportunity to interact with characters, explore artist alleys, and join exclusive panels with insiders from the industry.

More information on the event is also available on their official website.

Comic Con India is set to debut in a new city

Comic Con India, which is the largest pop culture celebration event in the sub-continent, has confirmed the exciting launch of its first ever edition in Chennai. The celebration will take place from February 17 to 18, 2024. The much-awaited event for pop culture enthusiasts is all set to take the world of comics, manga, and anime to Chennai in the upcoming year.

The city is also expected to have several international and Indian comic creators, renowned artists, and popular industry names in attendance.

What to expect from Comic Con India, based on previous editions

Comic Con India event (Image via event)

Earlier in 2023, following Comic Con's Delhi and Bengaluru editions, the event wrapped up in India with a final event in Mumbai.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 witnessed various publishing houses as well as Indian and international artists like Taryn, Dan Parent, Yanick Paquette, and Abhijeet Kini. In keeping with this, fans can expect several talented and special guests from the comic books industry make their appearance for the Bengaluru Comic-Con as well.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 also had various movie stars in attendance, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Raj & DK, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Prajakta Koli, and Mithila Palkar, among others.

Comic Con India event (Image via event)

The Comic Con Mumbai audience also enjoyed some thrilling experience zones, set up by DC Studios and Warner Bros. (Shazam and Barbie) and Marvel India (Ant-Man). Other experience zones were Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter), Celio (Anime Merch), and more.

Crunchyroll also offered the best of anime and Bandai Namco brought many popular Japanese franchises to India. The event also boasted the biggest manga collection under one roof, thanks to Viz Media, Simon & Schuster India, and BoAt.

Fans can look forward to a similar experience at upcoming Bengaluru Comic-Con. Stay tuned for more information through the event's official website, www.comicconindia.com.

