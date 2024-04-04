Disney reveals brand-new still for Moana 2

Disney has come out with the first still on the upcoming Moana 2. The still, which appeared on the company website and its X (formerly Twitter) handle on April 3, 2024, shows the protagonist on a sea voyage holding an oar in her hand.

While the social media page informed about November being the theatrical release window, the company website mentioned the release date to be November 27, 2024.

As moviegoers will remember, Moana was a 2016 animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Written by Jared Bush, the musical fantasy adventure movie had Auli'i Cravalho voicing the titular character. The other lead, Maui, was voiced by Dwayne Johnson. Moana, also referred to as Oceania or Vaiana in some areas, is set in ancient Polynesia.

Moana 2 is the sequel to the first movie and is expected to take the story of the protagonist ahead.

The first look of the protagonist of Moana 2 released by Disney

As mentioned before, Disney has disclosed the new look that the protagonist, Moana, will have in the upcoming Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 Moana.

Released on their social media handle and their website, Disney confirmed the November 27, 2024 release date.

In the newly released image, Moana looks a little older than in the first movie. As the website points out, the upcoming movie is set three years after the first, and the artists' impression of an older Moana is visible.

Moreover, she seems to be on a journey across seas with an oar in her hand, and the sail and shaft of her camakau visible.

While the confidently smirking Moana is seen surrounded by blue water in the image, there seems to be a landmass covered by lush greenery in her background. which also blends into a giant monster-like creature. This could be a hint for the adventure the protagonist is going to have.

Moana 2: Cast, crew and more information

Auli'i and Dwayne are returning as Moana and Maui (Image via Instagram)

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the first movie, is returning for Moana 2, as is Dwayne Johnson's Maui. As of now, these are the two confirmed cast members, while the names of the rest of the cast are awaited.

While Jared Bush was the writer for the first movie, David G Derrick Jr is the writer-director for the sequel. This is Derrick's directorial debut, and he's the first Samoan director in a Walt Disney Studios project. As with the first movie, the sequel is also produced by Osnat Shurer.

Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, return as composers and songwriters for the musical sequel. However, co-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda of the first movie is replaced by Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow.

Actor Dwayne Johnson confirms being part of the planning process of the movie since its conception. He promises cutting-edge technology used in the special effects of the movie. Moana 2 is developed at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Vancouver and Burbank.

Walt Disney Company had an initial plan of developing a series titled Moana, which was later reworked into the sequel movie with theatrical release. However, a live-action remake of the original movie is still in the pipeline.

What is Moana 2 likely to be about?

The synopsis as per Disney reads:

"Three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Going by the synopsis, the protagonist will face peril as she ventures into unknown waters with unexpected allies. While her old sea partner, Maui, will be part of her adventure, her mission will bring her thrilling experiences.

Watch out for Moana 2 arriving in the theatres on November 27, 2024.