Fallout season 2 reportedly a big possibility after recent update

Ahead of Fallout's premiere on April 11, Deadline reported the show has been given a $25 million tax credit to film a second season in the state of California instead of New York State.

While this is not a confirmation, it does hint at the possibility of the show getting a second season, for which the filming location will be updated. However, this may not be sufficient evidence for a second season, rather, it's only a hint that can raise hopes.

Fallout will premiere with all the episodes on Prime Video on April 11, 2024. It is one of the most widely anticipated TV shows of the year, especially for those looking forward to seeing a faithful adaptation of the post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that has dominated the gaming world for years.

What is Fallout about?

Based on the long-running videogame franchise of the same name, Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama television series created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

The game that the series is based on was originally released in 1997 and has built a tremendous fanbase over the past 27 years, being one of the most prominent games in its genre.

The premise of the videogame, and subsequently the TV series that is about to release this week, follows an alternate history of Earth, where the constant advancements in nuclear technology after WWII led to an apocalyptic nuclear exchange, which has left the Earth uninhabitable. This has also led to a resource war in the future, where the story is set.

The TV series will follow the story of Lucy MacLean, a young woman who lives in a vault in whatever is left of the earth, as she ventures into the savage land.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

The series also consists of a stellar cast to support the story. This includes Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, and Cherien Dabis as Birdie, among many others in memorable roles.

All the episodes of Fallout season 1 will drop on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.