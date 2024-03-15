Henry Cavill to join MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, top insider says

On March 15, an X user, @CanWeGetSomeToast, made the shocking revelation that Henry Cavill is likely to join the MC Universe through Deadpool 3. The handle mentions that Cavill is to star as a variant of Wolverine in the upcoming MCU project.

Earlier, the account was also one of the first ones to make the revelation regarding Hugh Jackman's involvement with Deadpool 3. It was also among the first to disclose that Ryan Reynolds would portray multiple versions of his Deadpool character in the upcoming film.

Is Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Henry Cavill is likely to play a Wolverine variant in the upcoming Deadpool movie, writes @CanWeGetSomeToast on X. However, it is important to note that nothing has been confirmed as of yet regarding his association or his role.

His name being associated with the movie has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and his disengagement with the DC universe added more fuel to the fire. For years, he played the role of Klark Kent, a.k.a. Superman. However, in early 2023, it was announced that the actor would no longer be reprising the role of the caped superhero.

When is Deadpool 3 releasing?

Deadpool 3, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 26, 2024. The movie will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie will bring back almost all the characters from the previous installments of Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds will be assuming his titular role as Deadpool, a.k.a. Wade Wilson. Other characters making a return to the upcoming movie are Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, Rob Delaney's Peter, Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, and Karan Soni's Dopinder.

Additions to the cast include Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox. Besides this, Deadpool's furry friend from the comics, Dogpool, is also going to be a part of Deadpool 3.

Additionally, if the reports currently doing the rounds are to be believed, Henry Cavill could also be joining the cast of the film.

Will Deadpool 3 be released on any OTT platform?

As of now, there have been no reports suggesting the release of Deadpool 3 on any OTT platform. As mentioned, the movie is set to release in the US on July 26, 2024.

News of its release on any OTT platform will entirely depend on the numbers it rakes in at the box office. Therefore, it is likely that the fans of the movie will have to wait for a while to watch it on their small screens.

