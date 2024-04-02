Interview with the Vampire season 2 drops second trailer at AMC

AMC's critically acclaimed show, Interview with the Vampire, has dropped a second full trailer for its upcoming season this year. The brilliant gothic horror show, which currently has an astounding 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, originally started airing on October 2, 2022. It was renewed for a second season before the first one premiered.

However, it took some time for the second season of Interview with the Vampire to come, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that took over the majority of 2023. The second season of the show is slated to premiere on May 12, 2024, and will continue for eight episodes this time, increasing the count from seven of the first season.

The second trailer aired during tonight’s season finale episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. We also have a synopsis for the second season, as released by AMC in a new release which gives some insight into what fans can expect in the next installment of the acclaimed drama.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 plans to pick up from the bloody events of the first season

The trailer for Interview with the Vampire does not hold back on the various gore and violence that made the first season stand out. It also gives a glimpse at the series of convincing performances by the lead characters and the brilliant atmosphere that the creators managed to create in the show.

As per AMC's statement acquired by Sportskeeda:

"The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia."

It continues:

"It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

The second season of the show will also star Jacob Anderson, along with Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels, among many others.

What is Interview with the Vampire all about?

Based on the famous 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire tells the story of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson) through his point of view, as he narrates his life story to veteran journalist Daniel Molloy.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy."

The series also features elements from Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles. The series has been praised for its adherence to the source material and great production.

Acclaimed producer Mark Johnson serves as an executive producer for the series. It is created by Rolin Jones. Christopher Rice also serves as an executive producer alongside Jones.

The previous season of Interview with the Vampire is available on AMC+.