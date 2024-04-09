Jeremy Allen White in talks to star as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere adaptation

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly in talks to star in a film based on a part of Bruce Springsteen's life—the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska. Deadline recently confirmed that Disney and 20th Century Studios will make the film.

According to Deadline, White is among the top favorites to play the musician in the film. The project is an adaptation of Warren Zanes' non-fiction novel, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, which was released last year to great reception. The film was announced earlier this year in January.

The film will be directed by Scott Cooper, who previously directed Crazy Heart with Jeff Bridges, will take on the role of director in this project. Crazy Heart was based on the life of country singer Hank Thompson.

The film is still in its nascent stages, and it will be some time before more deatils about the same become public. The production company, however, hopes to start by fall this year, which means the movie could get a release date of late 2025 or early 2026.

What will the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere be about?

Deliver Me from Nowhere will follow the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, which has since become one of the most important pieces of work from the artist, who is now regarded as one of America's greatest musicians.

Scott Cooper spoke about the movie in a statement, saying:

"Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work...Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film."

The project also involves Bruce Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, which means that there will also be access to all of the music required in the film.

Nebraska is considered to be a huge surprise because few expected the kind of songs that this album had from Bruce Springsteen. The album came right after the immensely successful The River, which was a hard rock music punch with little to spare. However, as the world expected the next ear-blasting rock crusade, they were instead greeted with an album that was filled with bleak and hopeless themes, accompanied by equally mature and melancholic instrumentation.

This was an album that was made by Springsteen for himself, and it gave an honest glimpse into the insides of a great musician who was burdened by the responsibility of delivering hits. Instead, the album managed to achieve something profound, both thematically and sonically, extending the image of Springsteen beyond just being the stereotypical rock star of the time.

Nebraska was recorded by Springsteen himself on a four-track recorder in his bedroom, which also meant that the quality of this album was not at par with his work earlier, or later, for that matter. But still, this album captured the country's mood perfectly, adding a bit of dullness and pessimism to the mix, and is still considered by music scholars as the greatest work of Springsteen's life.

This has a fascinating story behind it that goes well into Springsteen's personal life and struggles at the time, something that the upcoming movie plans to capture in detail.

More details about Deliver Me from Nowhere will be available soon. Stay tuned for updates.