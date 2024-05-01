Marvel announces Black Widow: Venomous, here’s all to know

Fans of Marvel's Black Widow have something new to look forward to, with the spy/assassin/femme fatale making her appearance in a new piece of media titled Black Widow: Venomous. She is not alone, however, and is set to cross over with another renowned, fan-favorite character, Venom. To be more specific, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) will be having a venom symbiote.

According to Comicbook, Black Widow: Venomous is a one-shot comic written by Erica Schultz and drawn by Luciano Vecchio, and the same will be adapted to the big screen later in 2024. It is perhaps thematic that the venom symbiote was originally borne of Spider-Man's storyline, and will now be associated with a character who derives her alias from the name of a species of spider.

What is Black Widow: Venomous by Marvel about?

The story is just one step to introducing the Venom War, an all-encompassing event with different symbiotes, where every one of these parasitic organisms will choose their sides in what is essentially a family conflict. Natasha has already teamed up with Dylan Brock in an issue of Venom, where the duo searched for a serial killer.

It is conceivable that Natasha will continue teaming up with Dylan in the latter's fight against his father, Eddie Brock. As such, Black Widow is set to play a major role in the upcoming crossover event organized by Marvel. According to Comicbook, Schultz mentioned his willingness to write about the exploits of the Black Widow:

"Who doesn't want to write Natasha Romanoff? And with a badass symbiote, it didn't take much to convince me. Luciano Vecchio's art is so amazing. It's been so fun to delve into Nat's spy craft techniques, and you just may learn something new about her."

The character of Black Widow has become a grand name in Marvel. From Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of the self-sacrificial heroine who can use her skills and fists to fight on par with superpowered or technologically enhanced entities, to the various animated renditions of the character, Black Widow is a well-known figure for comic book fans and beyond.

Similarly, the symbiote Venom is earning his own live-action fame in several Marvel properties. The symbiote appeared in Tobey Macguire's portrayal of Spider-Man, then in his solo movie and sequel, where he got his powers, and finally battled against Carnage. Seeing both these characters unite in an action-packed extravaganza will be a true treat for all comic book lovers.

Marvel is set to portray the Black Widow accessing the powers of the symbiote

Black Widow: Venomous, set to be released in July 2024, is set to feature Natasha making an important decision as she finds an alien symbiote. Like a good spy, she will use the symbiote as another one of her weapons in her ever-increasing arsenal, but fans are eager to witness how the same will impact her character. The description, as such, reads:

"Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow's relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in Venom War!"

The upcoming Marvel issue will also feature Natasha teaming up with (and against) other Marvel powerhouses like Flash Thompson, Red Goblin, and many more.