Paramount Plus reveals Star Trek: Section 31 first look 

The upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 movie offers an exciting glimpse into the Star Trek universe's future.

The movie features Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. Notably, set photos reveal Georgiou in her signature black leather, sparking intrigue with her cypherpunk-Borg-like appearance.

(Image via Paramount+)

In a statement to Variety, Michelle Yeoh expressed her strong attachment to her character in the Star Trek: Section 31 film. Yeoh told Variety that she and the team are firmly committed to the character. Moreover, what fascinated Yeoh about the character was the diverse and exciting possibilities for development.

Therefore, she felt a strong conviction in the project's potential and enthusiastically pushed for its completion.

"We'd never let go of her. I was just blown away by all the different things I could do with her. Honestly, it was like, 'Let's just get it done, because I believe in this," Yeoh told Variety.

Young Rachel Garrett will also be introduced in Star Trek: Section 31

A major revelation in Star Trek: Section 31 is the inclusion of a young Rachel Garrett, introduced initially in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Played by Kacey Rohl, Garrett's character was the captain of the USS Enterprise-C.

The introduction is a notable move as it links the movie to the wider Star Trek timeline, suggesting a setting between the TOS movie and the TNG eras. Moreover, the movie may explore time travel elements, given Georgiou's journey from the 32nd century.

The film, directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, is part of a new strategy for the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+, featuring TV movies that highlight prominent characters and stories. This innovative approach seeks to balance appealing to new audiences while honoring the franchise's loyal fanbase.

What will Star Trek: Section 31 be about?

Star Trek: Section 31 will center around the character Georgiou, who has a complex past belonging to Mirror Universe, where she has committed numerous morally questionable acts.

The plot of the movie is described as Georgiou being tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets while also confronting the sins of her past. The movie will explore the operations of Section 31, a secretive and morally ambiguous division of Starfleet.

It's worth noting that this organization was first introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and has since appeared in other series within the franchise. Moreover, it's known for engaging in shady dealings and often subverting Starfleet's ideals.

The official logline of the movie reads as follows:

"Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past."

More about Star Trek: Section 31

Regarding the cast of the film, apart from Michelle Yeoh, the cast includes Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez and James Hiroyuki Liao.

It must be noted that at the time of writing, the release date of the movie hasn't been released.