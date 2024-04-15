Star Trek: Strange New Worlds renewed for Season 4 & Lower Decks concluding with Season 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been officially renewed for a fourth season by Paramount+. The series, currently in production for its third season set to debut in 2025, follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise. Concurrently, Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated adult comedy set on the USS Cerritos, will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

This season is in production and scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2024. Despite its popularity and critical success, the decision to end the series aligns with previous indications from the creators about the show's future.

"It has been incredibly rewarding," Parmount+ VP on both the show's legacy in Star Trek universe

A still from Lower Decks. (Image via Paramount+)

In a statement, Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of Programming at Paramount+, expressed that continuing to develop the franchise universe has been incredibly rewarding. He thanked Secret Hideout, along with the talented cast and producers, for their contributions. Grossman praised Strange New Worlds' perfect mix of action, adventure, and humor.

Furthermore, he also noted that Star Trek: Lower Decks consistently delivers laughter and heartfelt moments throughout its four seasons. Grossman expressed his excitement for the audience to experience the final season of the U.S.S. Cerritos crew.

Grossman said:

Additionally, David Stapf, the president of CBS Studio, also issued a statement highlighting the significant role of Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds in the franchise.

A still from Strange New Worlds. (Image via Paramount+)

Stapf remarked that these series push the franchise's boundaries and explore new worlds. Stapf expressed immense pride in both series for upholding the legacy established by Gene Roddenberry nearly 60 years ago.

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and the talented teams involved in crafting these vital and entertaining stories for fans globally.