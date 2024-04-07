The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story director discusses the importance of mental health 

Jarelle Dampier, the director of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, has focused on initiating dialogue about mental health in the context of the film. In a discussion with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, the director emphasized the importance of starting conversations about mental health.

Dampier discussed how a critical scene where Miles Morales seeks advice from his father when feeling overwhelmed illustrates the issue. According to him, the most significant is the first step, which is acknowledging and addressing mental health issues.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story director said:

"I think the biggest thing is just starting," Dampier began. "One of the cool things I made sure to include was the moment with him and Jefferson [Davis] walking away talking.

"I didn't want anyone watching to think, 'Is he going to tell him that he's Spider-Man tonight?' No. He's being open about the things on his mind. But, he's being selective. And, he's starting somewhere."

He added:

"The idea of just starting the conversation. You don't have to reveal your big, deepest, darkest secret. You can wait for that, you can level-up to that," the director continued.

"But just go on that walk and get that air. Get that support and let someone know that you're struggling. It's those little, tiny momements that lead to bigger shifts."

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story and the overarching narrative of mental health

A still of Miles Morales from the movie. (Image via YouTube/@Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is a short film created in collaboration with The Kevin Love Fund. It's part of an initiative to help young fans address mental health issues and destigmatize conversations around the topic.

Moreover, the film, along with the lesson plan provided by The Kevin Love Fund, encourages students to express their experiences through storyboarding. This is done as an attempt to ease their mental health journey.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story tackles mental health through the character of Miles Morales. In the film, Miles struggles with school pressures and expectations from adults. He faces challenges in balancing his life as a teenager and a superhero. The film shows this through overlapping voices in Miles' head, representing his internal conflicts.

In the short film, Miles' only significant interaction happens with his father. In their interactions, Miles' father, Jeff, advises him to stay vigilant. It's also representative of the intense pressure Miles feels, as he has been everywhere yet nowhere, as he struggles to come to terms with his personality dichotomy. The film uses the theme of identity to explore these struggles.

Furthermore, phrases like "Focus, Miles, Focus" depict Miles' efforts to navigate the complexities of adolescence and his secret superhero life.

In a pivotal dream sequence, Miles confronts his alternate persona, symbolized by a black skeletal figure. This figure transforms into a giant spider chasing Miles in the subway.

Thereafter, the spider splits into many smaller ones that cling to Miles, representing his internal battle with his superhero identity. This metaphorical confrontation highlights his struggle to reconcile his ordinary life with the demands of being Spider-Man.

The film concludes with Miles acknowledging his struggles and talking to his father. This moment humanizes him, showing typical teenage concerns amidst his extraordinary life. The spider symbolism throughout the film emphasizes Miles' internal struggle and the complexities of his dual identity.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is available to watch on Sony Picture Entertainment's YouTube channel.