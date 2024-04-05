The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2 adds Sons of Anarchy fame Kim Coates to its cast

AMC announced the renewal of The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2 and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 in July 2023. The announcement just came before the Dead City season finale and months before the airing of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1. Now, a fresh update comes from Deadline regarding the spinoff series.

Kim Coates, renowned for his role as Alexander "Tig" Trager in Sons of Anarchy, is set to join the cast of The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2. In the show, he will notably play the role of Bruegel, the leader of one of New York City's fiercest gangs. This character is reportedly described as highly manipulative and intelligent, suggesting a complex and potentially antagonistic role in the series.

Furthermore, Kim Coates took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement for his new role.

"Looking forward to playing THIS GUY …… here we go peeps. Coates xo," Coates tweeted.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2 (speculative)

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2. (Image via AMC Productions)

The series, overseen by Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, is set to continue exploring the intricate and hazardous world of a collapsed New York City. With Coates joining the cast, the narrative is expected to deepen, adding layers of intrigue and conflict.

Furthermore, fans can expect the return of key cast members in the second installment of the series. Lauren Cohan will reprise her role as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will join her as Negan.

The season also welcomes back Mahina Napolean as Ginny and introduces an increased role for Logan Kim as Herschel Rhee. Additionally, Lisa Emery emerges as The Dama, setting the stage for a new major antagonist in the series.

Regarding the plot of The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2, it is expected to delve deeper into the tumultuous dynamics of Maggie and Negan's relationship, set against the backdrop of Manhattan. The story arc suggests that Negan might assume a leadership role in a vicious gang. This development not only promises intense action but also explores the moral complexities faced by the characters.

In addition, central to the plot will be Maggie's son, Hershel, whose experiences post-kidnapping are likely to play a significant role in the narrative. Moreover, the season is set to build on the foundation in the finale of the first season, where the unexpected alliance of Maggie and Negan brought a fresh perspective to the Walking Dead universe.

"Filming very soon," Dead City season 2 star teases filming update for the spinoff

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Logan Kim, portraying Hershel Rhee, revealed that filming for The Walking Dead: The Dead City Season 2 will start soon. Moreover, he also hinted at a "dark" future for his character.

In the upcoming season, Hershel will play a more prominent role, contrasting with his mostly off-screen presence in Season 1. This could be likely because Negan might influence Hershel's dark turn in the new season. Considering Negan's history of molding young characters like Carl and Judith, he could similarly affect Hershel.

"Oh, yes. I'm going to be filming that very soon, and I will say Herschel has a lot more to do now that he's not kidnapped. And it's very exciting, and I can't wait to play such a dark character," Hershel said.

It must be noted that at the time of writing, The Walking Dead: The Dead City season 2 has no official release date.