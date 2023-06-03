Tom Cruise reportedly distressed by Mission Impossible 7 cinema conundrum

Tom Cruise, the star of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is reportedly dissatisfied with the film's slated position in the theater lineup as its release draws near. The film marks the latest chapter in the iconic Mission Impossible franchise, led by Cruise for a remarkable 27 years, and is the first half of a two-part grand finale.

The veteran actor's consternation arises after his massive success with last year's critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick, which set the bar high for his forthcoming performance. As Cruise continues to shine brightly in Hollywood, the anticipation for the new movie intensifies.

Tom Cruise's displeasure over cinema scheduling of Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise voices concern over theatrical placement of Mission Impossible 7 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

In his latest What I'm Hearing newsletter, renowned Puck News analyst Matthew Belloni shed light on Cruise's annoyance with the theatrical hierarchy of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Belloni reported that Tom Cruise is "substantially annoyed" and is making a personal effort, even directly reaching out to exhibitors, to alter their schedules to favor his movie over Universal's forthcoming Christopher Nolan epic, Oppenheimer.

According to the report, Paramount's Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be showcased on the majority of IMAX screens across North America upon its release on July 12, 2023.

Yet, a mere nine days later, Universal's much-anticipated Oppenheimer is set to premiere and has reportedly secured all IMAX screens for a three-week stint until mid-August. This move limits MI7's screen availability significantly from its second weekend.

Nolan, a staunch supporter of IMAX, filmed Oppenheimer exclusively on IMAX large-format cameras. Universal had already set the release date for this movie in 2021, well before Mission Impossible 7 was assigned its early 2022 date.

Does Tom Cruise's commitment to his craft favor Mission Impossible 7?

Will Cruise's unwavering dedication propel Mission Impossible 7 to box office success (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise, renowned for his intensity and commitment to his craft, has expressed substantial dissatisfaction with IMAX's decision, given his previous success with Top Gun: Maverick, a film credited with rejuvenating cinemas upon its debut in May 2022.

Maverick grossed a staggering $1.5 billion at the box office, with IMAX theaters contributing $110 million. It remains to be seen whether Cruise's fervor in the face of this debacle will ultimately benefit Mission Impossible 7's box office performance.

The franchise's last three installments grossed between $688 million and $787 million each, with none crossing the $800 million threshold over the past 25 years. The competition from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30), Barbie (July 21), and Oppenheimer (July 21) will pose significant challenges in retaining audiences amid the surge of new movie debuts.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to grace cinemas on July 12, 2023.

