“We won’t talk about that”: Kevin Feige confirms the asterisk after the new title of Thunderbolts wasn’t a mistake

Speculations can halt as Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the asterisk in Thunderbolts title wasn't a mistake. In his statement, he confirmed that the asterisk was intentional and is officially part of the title, which is Thunderbolts*.

Notably, this revelation came during CinemaCon, where Feige discussed the title change but kept the reasons behind it closely guarded. Moreover, Feige’s comments have only fueled further curiosity.

He stated:

"Yes, you’ll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts. That is the official title of Thunderbolt, and we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out." This statement suggests that the asterisk is crucial to the film's narrative, and its significance will be revealed only upon the film's release.

Some theories about the Thunderbolts title with asterisk

A stil of the cast of the movie. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans initially thought the asterisk was a humorous reference to a "typo" spotted during a behind-the-scenes set tour shared on Instagram in March. However, it was revealed that the asterisk was intentionally part of the title.

Currently, the meaning behind the symbol remains a mystery. However, the asterisk has sparked widespread speculation and theories among fans and media alike.

Some believe that the asterisk indicates a significant plot twist or a critical element of the story that could not be disclosed without spoiling the movie.

Furthermore, some theories suggest that the title might hint at the film transitioning the Thunderbolts into the Dark Avengers, a group from Marvel comics comprising villains and antiheroes posing as superheroes, traditionally linked to the Thunderbolts in the comic series.

Everything we know so far about the movie

A poster of the movie. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel's upcoming MCU movie marks the first MCU villain team-up. The movie features notable characters such as Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, and General Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

The film is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson. It will explore the dynamics of these anti-heroes rather than outright villains. Moreover, the film ties closely to Black Widow, continuing storylines involving Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster.

The cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Val, who appears to lead the group, and other familiar faces from the MCU, such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

The plot of the film remains largely under wraps. The film began shooting in June 2023 and has sparked theories about its title, suggesting a deeper narrative twist possibly related to the Dark Avengers.

The movie is slated to release on May 2, 2025