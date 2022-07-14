Who is Marvel Comics' Krylar? Rumors resurface as Bill Murray confirms villainous role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray recently confirmed on The Eli Manning Show that he is playing a villain in the third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. When asked about his character's superpower, the 71-year-old said:

"My power is I'm a bad guy."

Post this confirmation, rumors about Murray playing Krylar resurfaced on social media. These rumors had originally started going around late last year after Illuminerdi speculated that Murray's role would be smaller than anticipated and that he would play Krylar.

It's still only a rumor that this is who Murray is playing, but it's fun to speculate. So, who is Krylar?

How obscure is the character Bill Murray is rumored to be playing?

At this point, most fans would be questioning why they've never heard the name "Krylar" before. The answer is simple — he is an obscure character. Even dedicated fans might not remember him. Moreover, he's not an Ant-Man character, so going down that rabbit hole won't help either.

Krylar appeared in The Incredible Hulk #156 in 1972. It was his first and only appearance, and he had a just few panels dedicated to him. Sadly, this green-skinned scientist died before the end of the issue (spoiler alert) and was never thought of again. Despite being in an Incredible Hulk comic, Krylar has ties to the Quantum Realm.

In The Incredible Hulk #156, Bruce Banner met Krylar in the Micro-Verse. The Micro-Verse has appeared in the MCU too, just under a different name. MCU fans know it as the Quantum Realm.

The Quantum Realm is a dimension in the MCU that exists on a subatomic level. A character has to shrink down small enough to access this realm that exists between the atoms of the universe. Many things are possible here, even time travel.

Banner landed on a planet within the Micro-Verse called K'ai and took on his Professor Hulk persona, where he has Banner's intelligence in the form of Hulk. He landed on K'ai to see the woman he loved and eventually met Krylar through the warlord Visis.

Krylar had created a machine capable of creating the physical embodiment of anyone's deepest fear. With Banner's deepest fear being an out-of-control Hulk, he ended up having to fight such a version of himself.

While the end result of the issue is the death of Bill Murray's rumored character, dying won't be uncharted territory for the actor. He has played quite a few throw-away roles where he dies, including in Zombieland and Paul Feig's 2016 Ghostbusters.

Bill Murray's character will be a secondary antagonist

Bill Murray has been in the business since the '80s, and he has the ability to turn down roles as he pleases. Taking on this role and willing to play somebody as obscure as Krylar says two things: Bill Murray wanted to try out the MCU, and he just wants to have fun. Since his resume is primarily comedic roles, there's no reason why Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be any different.

While this isn't confirmed as of yet, one thing is for sure — Murray cannot be the primary villain because that honor goes to Jonathan Majors, who will be playing Kang the Conqueror.

Majors already dipped his toe in the metaphorical MCU pool as Kang when he played He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, in the Disney+ series Loki.

If Murray is indeed playing Krylar, the newest Ant-Man installment is going to heavily feature the Quantum Realm. There's only so many villains living within the Quantum Realm, which further supports rumors of him playing the obscure The Incredible Hulk character.

Regardless of the role, Murray is a welcome addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the MCU. He's a household name at this point, and it will be nice to see the Ghostbusters star on the bigscreen again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters in July 2023.

