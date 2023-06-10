Overlooked Loki reference in Spider-Verse 2: The hidden connection you may have missed

A subtle nod to Tom Hiddleston's Loki was ingeniously woven into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This clever homage might have gone unnoticed by some, given its skillful execution.

The Spider-Verse films capitalize on the vastness of the Multiverse, providing a thrilling playground for multiple Spider-Man Variants to converge and collaborate, which constitutes the core excitement of these movies. Interestingly enough, this Multiverse has recently become the prime narrative device in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Introduced in depth in Tom Hiddleston's solo show, the MCU has since dived into the infinite potentials of various timelines in films such as Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Spoiler alert: This article reveals important plot details about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Loki season 1.

Intricate multiverse webs: The Loki Easter egg in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unveiled

Unraveling the Multiverse: A subtle MCU Easter egg hidden in the intricate webs of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures)

In a crafty move, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse subtly inserted an Easter egg linked to Tom Hiddleston's solo show - a detail likely overlooked by many on their initial viewing.

The pivotal scene occurs when Gwen Stacy unveils the Spider Society to Miles Morales for the first time. The climax of this sequence introduces Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 (portrayed by Oscar Isaac), who has a bit of explaining to do.

As Spider-Man 2099 begins his presentation to Miles in Spider-Verse 2, fans glimpse the now-legendary image of the Scared Timeline (aka the MCU's Multiverse). Remarkably, the Spider-Verse is also part of this vast Multiverse.

This iconic image first appeared before viewers in the first season finale of Tom Hiddleston's solo show, delivered by Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains. The same image was reused in the post-credits scene for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki's multiversal footprint on Marvel

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, leaving a significant multiversal imprint on the narrative fabric of the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

Unsurprisingly, Sony Pictures embraced the Multiverse concept defined by Marvel Studios, especially considering the repercussions of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yet, several intriguing questions linger. How does the Spider-Verse integrate within the larger scope of the Multiverse? What is its exact location or role within this colossal structure?

Given this significant Easter egg, one can't help but ponder whether Marvel Studios will intertwine events from Spider-Verse 2 and other franchise entries with the broader MCU.

The upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars could potentially provide a stage for a more significant crossover between animated and live-action universes. Early indications of The Spot's multiversal threat might even surface in Loki Season 2 if Marvel chooses.

M. A. Zavala 💖💜💙 @MegZavala



now listen to this overlay of “Back to the TVA” and “2099 Lab”



Loki season 2 is set to release in 5 months. Beyond the Spider-verse is (tentatively) set to release in 10 monthsnow listen to this overlay of “Back to the TVA” and “2099 Lab” Loki season 2 is set to release in 5 months. Beyond the Spider-verse is (tentatively) set to release in 10 months now listen to this overlay of “Back to the TVA” and “2099 Lab” 👀👀👀 https://t.co/eWx33B5Eq6

Across the Spider-Verse is currently screening in theaters globally, and the much-anticipated second season of Loki is set to premiere on October 6.

Poll : 0 votes