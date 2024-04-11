Park Chan-wook's The Sympathizer: Full cast list

The Sympathizer seems to be one of the most exciting television prospects of the year, thanks to a stellar cast and crew on either side of the screen. Helmed by the legendary Park Chan-wook, who has not ventured into the television market before, this HBO series also stars some big names like Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh.

Based on Vietnamese author Viet Thanh Nguyen's acclaimed debut novel of the same name, this period drama focuses on a half-French communist spy, who flees his country and moves to LA after spying for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War, only to find out that his spying days are not behind him.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Near the end of the Vietnam War, a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community, where he continues to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong."

The Sympathizer is set to release on HBO and Max on April 14, 2024. Ahead of the release, here is your glimpse into the star-studded cast of the series.

Who is in the cast of Park Chan-wook's The Sympathizer?

The cast of The Sympathizer is certainly a very interesting one, with many new faces featuring all across the series. This is reportedly because of casting director Jennifer Venditti, who went through a long selection procedure that allowed people from all over the world to audition. The cast members were picked based only on their likeness to the characters written in the book.

Sparring a few big names, The Sympathizer's cast is quite an interesting one.

Hoa Xuande as The Captain

Hoa Xuande (Image via Getty)

Hoa Xuande Nguyen, or simply Hoa Xuande, is an Australian actor of Vietnamese descent who is known for his role as Lin in the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Though he does not have an extensive CV behind him, he has worked in several prominent shows like Last King of the Cross and Hungry Ghosts.

In the upcoming Park Chan-wook drama, Xuande will portray the role of the spy, simply known as the Captain. His shaky allegiance, tales of espionage, and attempts at a new life will be the subject of the series.

Hoa Xuande will arguably have the most important role in the series.

Robert Downey Jr. in several antagonistic roles

Robert Downey Jr. (Image via Getty)

One of the most interesting things about Robert Downey Jr.'s casting in the series is that his role has not been designated to a single individual yet. Instead, every source states that the Oscar-winning actor will take on several antagonistic roles in The Sympathizer, something that was also hinted at in the trailer.

Robert Downey Jr. is best known for his portrayal of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also a Hollywood icon who has been a part of several huge films and franchises, most recently bagging the Academy Award for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Sandra Oh as Ms. Sofia Mori

Sandra Oh (Image via Getty)

Another big name in the series, Sandra Oh, takes on the role of Ms. Sofia Mori. Sadly, we do not have an idea about her character yet, and nothing has been officially revealed either.

However, Oh is expected to play a recurring role, which means her appearance in The Sympathizer will be more limited compared to some others.

The Canadian-born actress is best known for her roles in Arliss and Grey's Anatomy. Apart from the multiple accolades that she has received, Sandra Oh has also appeared in numerous big productions like Phineas and Ferb, Chop Socky Chooks, and Invincible.

Other cast members of The Sympathizer

The other cast members of the upcoming HBO series include:

Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon

Toan Le as the General

Duy Nguyễn as Man

Vy Le as Lana

Alan Trong as Sonny

Kieu Chinh as the Major's Mother

Ky Duyen as Madame, the General's wife

VyVy Nguyen as the Major's wife

Scott Ly as Gunner Dao

Kayli Tran as the Communist Spy

The Sympathizer will premiere soon and promises to be an interesting watch. Stay tuned for more updates.