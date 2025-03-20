"Phenomenal job": Fans acclaim Absolute Batman #6 as the first arc comes to an explosive end 

The first arc of Scott Snyder's new take on The Dark Knight came to an end as Absolute Batman #6 finally hit stores yesterday Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The first arc of the series, which was titled The Zoo, told fans the origins of this new, younger, and much more brutal version of the Dark Knight who is quite different from his non-Absolute counterpart.

In Absolute Batman #6, fans finally get to see Batman take the fight to Roman Sionis aka The Black Mask. As Gotham is in disarray and Bruce Wayne is heavily injured following his final confrontation with Black Mask, the comic sees him do his best to stop the villain and to also stop the terror that has been unleashed upon his city.

With the release of Absolute Batman #6, fans immediately praised writer Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for delivering a "phenomenal" ending to the first arc of the series. Many fans praised how it was able to take Batman in a much more brutal direction while also setting up future stories in an exciting new way. Here are some of the reactions to Absolute Batman #6:

"ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6 RULES!! Dragotta is dominant on every page and Snyder weaves in plots to finish off the arc and set up the next one elegantly. Couple of all-timer Batman moments here. Phenomenal job and full congrats on finishing the first Absolute arc," said one fan.

"Absolute Batman #6 definitely cements this book as something special. I'm so excited to see what else Snyder and Dragotta have cooking," said another fan.

"Plus its so awesome too see how Good Martha Wayne stuff is here. Genuinely well written. Scott Snyder Cooking. Really cool dialogues," shared another fan.

"It just keeps getting better with every new chapter. The Absolute- verse, but in particular this Batman, is quickly becoming one of my favorite alt versions of Bruce & his rouges. It just feels so fresh," opined another fan.

"A really satisfying conclusion to the first arc! Scott Snyder is a master at action storytelling and Nick Dragotta's art is peak, this comic is definitely a must-read for all Batman fans if you haven't read it already," said another fan.

"Just wow! What an issue. Arguably the best individual issue on the Absolute line so far. A brilliant end to the first story arc and a great set up for things to come…," said another fan.

Where to read Absolute Batman #6?

Fans can read Absolute Batman #6 by going into their local comic book store and buying a copy - or ordering one from online retailers. Those who fancy a digital copy of the book can read it through the DC Universe Infinite service - as well as other issues of the book that have been released in the past.

The official synopsis for the book reads:

"THIS IS IT – THE PARTY ENDS HERE. Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up, on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of Party Animals."

For further updates on DC Comics, be sure to stay tuned with us.

