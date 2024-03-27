Reason revealed: Why did Andrew Lincoln leave The Walking Dead in season 9?

Fans of The Walking Dead were in for a shock when the show's titular character, Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, exited the narrative abruptly. In an episode of season 9 of the show titled 'What Comes After,' Lincoln's character gracefully leaves the show doing what he does best, saving the lives of those he lives.

In a brave act of self-sacrifice, Lincoln's Grimes blew up a bridge under attack by the walkers by shooting at a spilled-over suitcase full of ammunition. The explosion took out all the walkers and, from what it seemed, took Grimes out. However, that was not the case.

Andrew Lincoln's Grimes made a surprise appearance in the last episode of the series, along with Danai Gurira's Michonne, setting the ground for the duo's standalone spinoff series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

With TWD: The Ones Who Live nearing its end, news surrounding Linconln's reason for leaving the show early has resurfaced. For those who did not know already, Lincoln had exited the series midway to be closer to his family who resided in the UK.

Who is Andrew Lincoln's wife?

Andrew Lincoln is married to Gael Anderson. The two met on the sets of the 2001 show Teachers. While Lincoln played one of the teachers in the show, Anderson was cast in a supporting role. The two crossed paths and soon started dating. They had a whirlwind romance spanning five years.

On June 10, 2006, Andrew married Gael in a private ceremony. A year later, Gael gave birth to their daughter Matilda. In 2010 the two had a baby boy named Arthur. The four reside in their humble abode in London, England, The United Kingdom.

When is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming to an end?

Andrew Lincoln stars alongside Danai Gurira in the Rick Grimes and Michonne-centred TWD spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The show is Lincoln's first major stint in the TWD franchise since his exit in season 9 of the original series. Earlier the actor had left the show to focus on his family.

Five episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live have already been aired. The show's final episode will be released on AMC Plus on March 31, 2024. There is news that the show might be renewed for a second season. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation.

Will Andrew Lincoln be part of any more The Walking Dead projects?

It is still being determined if Andrew Lincoln will be part of any more TWD projects. As mentioned, official sources have yet to confirm the news surrounding the second season of The Walking Dead. The audiences expect confirmation from the makers soon; however, only they can put a seal of approval on these rumors.

Besides The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2, fans wonder if Lincoln will be part of any other TWD projects. The answer to that is a maybe. With Lincoln being gone from the TWD scene for quite some time and returning in TWD: The Ones Who Live, the actor is here to stay for more than just a brief stint.

The last episode of TWD: The Ones Who Live will be released on March 31, 2024.