Fast & Furious director Justin Lin reportedly to helm Spider-Man 4

The recent update for Spider-Man 4 suggests that Fast and Furious 9 fame Justin Lin is being eyed to direct the upcoming movie. Rumors surrounding Marvel and Sony looking for a director to helm the upcoming movie have been doing the rounds for quite some time. However, the search was abrupted shortly due to the WGA strikes.

The recent talks about Justin Lin directing Spider-Man 4 suggest that the search for a director for the upcoming SSU project is in full swing. They suggest that Lin's name is being seriously considered for the director's role. The rumors were first set ablaze by Jeffrey Sneider, an independent writer who occasionally contributes to big magazines such as Variety, LaMag, and Collider.

With that being said, Lin's association with the movie has not yet been confirmed by official sources. Therefore, even though the chances are high, it is best to wait for an official confirmation.

Will Tom Holland and Zendaya be returning for Spider-Man 4?

Rumors are rife that Tom Holland and Zendaya will reunite on screen for Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland has been in the running for playing the title character in the movie for quite some time now. However, until recently, the audiences were unsure about his association with the upcoming movie. The doubt was planted in the people's minds by Holland himself, who had made a few unusual comments about his part.

Although unintentionally, fans thought that Tom Holland ignited talks of his reluctance to be part of any more Spider-Man movies, beyond necessary.

Speaking to Collider in November 2023 Holland said:

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man."

He had added:

"I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Zendaya's association with the upcoming movie was also one of the things there was no concrete evidence about. However, recent reports suggest that the Dune frontrunner will return to Spider-Man 4 as MJ. Gossip mongers also suggest that work on another project she is associated with, Euphoria season 3, has been delayed for the same reason.

A tentative date for the release of Spider-Man 4 has not been set yet. However, industry experts and some people think that the upcoming movie is slated to be released in 2025.

All three movies of the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland are available for streaming on Amazon Prime. On the platform, you watch the movies by renting them at a nominal fee.