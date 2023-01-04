"Worst form of humanity": Ms. Marvel actor lashes out at Pakistan ex-army after accusations of honey trap

A retired Pakistani Army officer recently alleged that several actresses, including one who was seen in the Ms. Marvel series, were being used as "honey traps" by the military.

Shooting down the allegations, the accused actresses have now come forward to bash the statement made in the video. Sajal Ali, the Pakistani actress who was seen alongside popular Indian star Sridevi in the Bollywood film Mom, came forward to say that "character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Sajal Ali, Ms. Marvel actress Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan speak up against "honey trap" statement

In the said YouTube video, retired Pakistani army officer Adil Raja claimed that some of the country's actresses were being used to gain leverage and trap politicians.

While Raja did not name any specific actress in the video, he gave out their initials. This was enough for internet snoopers to quickly get to the conclusion that the actresses referred to in the video might be Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

In a series of Instagram stories, multiple actresses have spoken out against the vague statement. On her Twitter handle, Sajal Ali wrote:

"It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Furthermore, Ms. Marvel actress Mehwish Hayat, who played the role of Ayesha in the MCU show, said that the allegations are baseless. This is what the actress posted on her Instagram story:

"Hope you're enjoying your two minutes of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud."

Mehwish Hayat after Adil Raja's statement (Image via Mehwish Hayat's Instagram handle)

She further added:

"Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his b******t. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought."

The Ms. Marvel actress also posted the same on her Twitter handle:

While actress Mahira Khan has avoided commenting on anything regarding the ongoing controversy, actress Kubra Khan responded to the allegations on her Instagram handle, saying:

I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence, but enough is enough.

Kubra Khan on the controversial statement by Adil Raja (Image via Kubra Khan's Instagram handle)

She further went on to say,

You think people will circulate baseless allegations about me and I will sit quietly? No I will not. Mr. Adil Raja, before you start to heap allegations upon people, have some proof first.

In her story, she asked the army officer to come up with concrete proof of his allegations within "a total of 3 days," adding that she would sue him for defamation after that.

Whether or not the allegations are baseless or have some gravity to them will only be revealed when Adil Raja comes forward with any proof, as actress Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat from Ms. Marvel mentioned.

