In Shogun episode 7, titled A Stick of Time, viewers can expect a blend of strategic conflicts and personal dramas set against the backdrop of feudal Japan. The episode will delve into the intricate political landscape as Lord Toranaga faces formidable challenges against a new coalition in Osaka.

Furthermore, his strategic maneuver "Crimson Sky," which began with a brutal assault on Wasaka Castle, will likely take center stage. Notably, as depicted in the episode 7 trailer, viewers can anticipate heightened tension as the narrative is set to explore various alliances and betrayals.

What to look forward to in Shogun Episode 7

A still from episode 7 trailer. (Image via FX Networks)

In Shogun's A Stick of Time, Lord Toranaga will make a deal with a long-lost family member after being outmaneuvered in Osaka. Notably, this will come as a response to Lord Ishido's actions, who, after failing to impeach Lord Toranaga, killed a Council of Regents member. Subsequently, the killing led Toranaga to declare the Crimson Sky plan on Osaka.

The Crimson Sky, a violent rush on Osaka Castle, is now compromised due to Toranaga's reduced numbers following earthquakes.

Furthermore, the episode also teases a potential confrontation between Lady Mariko and Lady Ochiba. Both women have significant roles in the unfolding drama. This is because Lady Ochiba seeks revenge against Lord Toranaga as she suspects of orchestrating her father's murder. On the other hand, Lady Mariko discovers her destiny intertwined with her father's unfinished business.

Moreover, the episode also promises to dive deeper into the backstories and motivations of Lady Oiba and Lady Maro, whose personal vendettas and ambitions shape the political intrigue.

Moving forward, viewers can also expect Blackthorn, prioritizing rebuilding his ship and crew, to face a moral and strategic dilemma. It must be noted that his connections and loyalties, especially towards Lady Moro, could add more layers to the perpetuating plot.

The official synopsis of the Shogun episode 7 titled A Stick of Time, reads as follows:

"Outplayed by new alliances in Osaka, Toranaga is forced to carve out a new deal with a long lost family member."

Shogun episode 6 brief recap

A still from Shogun series. (Image via FX Networks)

Shogun episode 6, titled Ladies of the Willow World, focuses on the show's women, particularly Mariko and Lady Ochiba, and how men's decisions influence their lives. Below is a brief recap of the events of the episode 6:

1) Ladies take the center stage: The episode saw Young Mariko bond with Ruri, but they're separated when Mariko is married off to Buntaro. Notably, Mariko feels trapped in her marriage, while Lady Ochiba, now a concubine to the Taikō, seeks vengeance for her lost status.

Furthermore, Toranaga, who plays a central part in their disrupted lives, continues manipulating events. The events of the episode saw him commanding Mariko to take Blackthorne, the newly named chief admiral, to a brothel.

2) Blackthrone's visit to the brothel is Mariko's punishment: The visit to the brothel is intended as both a punishment and a cover for Mariko and Blackthorne's affair. Meanwhile, Lady Ochiba, back at Osaka Castle, plots revenge against Toranaga. She uses a nōh performance and recruits Lord Ito as the fifth regent to regain power.

3) Plan Crimson Sky heralds: The episode saw Toranaga considering a violent assault on Osaka Castle, a plan called Crimson Sky. The regents, held hostage by Ishido, are in turmoil, with one regent publicly declaring their hostage status and getting killed for it.

4) What happened at the brothel: In the brothel, Mariko and Blackthorne's emotional bond deepens, facilitated by a courtesan's insightful words. Mariko reflects on her troubled past and struggles with her current situation.

Notably, the episode concludes with Toranaga moving forward with the Crimson Sky plan. Meanwhile, Mariko and Lady Ochiba each grapple with their past traumas and current desires. Both seek justice and resolution in their own ways, highlighting the episode's focus on the complex inner lives of these women.

Shogun episode 7 will air on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 3 AM EST.