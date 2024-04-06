Spirit Rangers season 3 on Netflix: Release time for all regions, cast, and more

The new addition to Netflix's original content, Spirit Rangers, makes for a fun watch for preschool children. Its season 3 is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2024, at 12:00 am PT.

Set in a world of magical spirits, the show features three Chumash and Cowlitz siblings - Kodi (Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta), Summer (Isis Celilo Rogers) and Eddy Skycedar (Talon Proc Alford) who use their teleporting powers to protect their Californian national park.

The show revolves around the historical representations of the Indigenous communities and their traditions, art, and beliefs through the years. The show was created by the first-ever California Native showrunner in Hollywood, Karissa Valencia, who used an All-Native writers' room for the show.

The synopsis of the show reads,

"Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy are secret Spirit Rangers who help protect the national park they call home."

When can you watch Spirit Rangers?

While it will be available for streaming from April 8, the third season of Spirit Rangers was renewed on June 15, 2023.

The timings for release through different regions are given below:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 8, 2024 3:00 am Pacific Standard Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

12:00 am

Central Standard Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

2:00 am

Mountain Standard Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

1:00 am

Alaska Standard Time

Monday, April 7, 2024

11:00 pm

Hawaii Standard Time

Monday, April 7, 2024

10:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

8:00 am

India Standard Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

1:30 pm

Central European Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

9:00 am

Australian Central Standard Time

Monday, April 8, 2024

6:30 pm



Where can you watch Spirit Rangers?

The two seasons of the animated preschool series are available on Netflix and the third season will also be premiering on the platform. Netflix offers three membership plans for users in the United States and Canada that include:

$6.99 per month for the Standard plan with Ads

$15.49 per month for the Standard plan

$22.99 per month for the Premium plan

Cast details explored

The fantasy-adventure story of Native American siblings Kodi, Summer, and Eddy Skycedar features a cast of emerging talents as well as veteran Native actors in Hollywood. Netflix's Spirit Rangers brought into operation an all-Native writers' room along with over 100 Indigenous professionals from various parts of the world.

The show features the following actors in the main cast who are expected to return:

Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta as Kodi Skycedar

Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar

Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar

Kimberly Norris Guerrero as Mom

John Timothy as Dad

Shaun Taylor-Corbett as Coyote

Cree Summer as Lizard and DeeDee

Wes Studi as Sunny

Tantoo Cardinal as Moon

As reported by Variety, the Chumash and Mexican creator of the show, Karissa Valencia, ensured the involvement of Indigenous American writers who were given the chance to share the stories of their experiences through the screenplay.

She shared with The Hollywood Reporter,

“We wanted to redo a lot of that in terms of source material. We were doing our homework, our research. We were not just basing it off of what we did a Google search on.”

She explained,

“Netflix did not have the infrastructure to support finding Native talent or anything of that nature. If I needed a clapper stick, I had to call my family, not them. So I leaned on these other shows and showrunners and artists. Like Wes Studi and Tantoo Cardinal [voices of Sunny and Moon] normally don’t do animation, but they knew how important this was and wanted to be a part of it.”

Catch the premiere on Netflix on Monday, April 8, 2024.