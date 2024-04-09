Stolen on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Netflix has finally revealed a first look and release date for the upcoming Swedish movie, Stolen. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by the award-winning author Ann-Helén Laestadius, the movie is directed by Elle Márjá Eira with a screenplay by Peter Birro.

Stolen follows the story of a young woman from an indigenous Sámi tribe. She is constantly battling with discrimination that her community faces due to xenophobia and climate change. Stolen presents these tensions that arise when modernity and deep-rooted traditionalism come face to face with each other.

What is the release date of Stolen?

The Swedish Netflix drama is set to make its debut on April 12, 2024. With a runtime of 1 hour 45 minutes, the movie will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

Plot details explored

The official synopsis for Stolen according to Netflix, reads as follows:

"Stolen portrays a young woman’s struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation. But the novel also lays bare the tensions that arise when modern ideas come up against a traditional culture with deeply rooted patriarchal structures."

The movie is set to explore indigenous Sámi people, their ways of life, and distinct culture. Located in Lapland, which spans the area of northern Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia, Sámi community and their struggles will be the focus of the upcoming movie.

According to the press release published on September 1, 2022 on Netflix's website, director Elle Márjá Eira commented on her decision to make this movie, saying:

“It is about time that the world gets to know this story, and what is going on in Sápmi today. I am a reindeer owner myself, and I recognize myself in this story. I also know that my fellow indigenous sisters, brothers and ancestors are with me. I am proud and grateful that Netflix and Ann-Helén Laestadius have given me this opportunity, and cannot wait to bring it to a new audience.”

The production for Stolen began around February 18, 2023, and the film is now gearing up for release. As per Netflix's press release posted on April 6, 2023, Elle Márjá Eira said:

“We’re in the midst of production right now. It has been exciting and demanding days in minus 35 degrees. We love snow! I am so impressed and proud of the whole cast and crew – especially the Sami. It’s also incredibly beautiful to be able to speak my own language, which is Sami, on set.”

Making her debut with this film, actress Elin Kristina Oskal said:

"It’s incredibly cool to get to know the film industry from the inside – I have always been curious about it. I’m so grateful to be a part of this!”

The original novel from which this film is adapted was published in Sweden in 2021 and has since then been sold to over twenty countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the USA, and Canada. It also received the Book of the Year Award in Sweden in September 2021.

Cast of the Netflix drama Stolen explored

The Swedish drama features following actors:

Elin Kristina Oskal in the lead role

Martin Wallström

Lars-Ánte Wasara

Ida Persson Labba

Pávva Pittja

Ingahilda Tapio

Magnus Kuhmunen

Simon Issát Marainen

Niilá Ommaand

Anne Lajla Westerfjell Kalstad

Further details about the characters have not been revealed yet.