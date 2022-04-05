Terry McGinnis to face new villain in Batman Beyond: Neo-Year after Bruce Wayne’s death — Exploring the details of the upcoming comic series

In Batman Beyond: Neo Year, after Bruce Wayne is killed by malevolent, citywide artificial intelligence, Terry McGinnis has to protect Neo-Gotham from powerful foes. Sadly, without his mentor Bruce Wayne by his side, he has to take ownership and save the city from the rising new villain.

Everything goes to hell when a super-intelligence takes control of Neo-Gotham. The first thing it does is kill Bruce Wayne with his pacemaker. Of course, the city is in chaos without Batman, and crimes such as kidnappings and theft are at an all-time high.

Clark @VegetaIV



The return of the second best Batman successor comes Tuesday! Batman Beyond: Neo Year finna be rawThe return of the second best Batman successor comes Tuesday! Batman Beyond: Neo Year finna be raw 🔥The return of the second best Batman successor comes Tuesday! https://t.co/NRKSoO8LBw

However, Terry McGinnis keeps the legacy of Bruce Wayne alive by helping people and fighting crime. He does everything in his power to put down criminals, but the crime rate keeps on rising. Also, fighting crime without Bruce’s resources isn’t easy.

Nevertheless, Terry keeps on moving forward, and now, he has a powerful enemy to fight.

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year’s new villain

After Bruce’s death, it took only 60-days for Wayne Enterprise to find a new CEO for the company. Shockingly, the person who takes over Bruce’s company isn’t a noble man; he is the exact opposite.

The preview for Batman Beyond: Neo-Year confirms that this mysterious person is a visionary. However, at the same time, he is a crime lord from what’s left of Bludhaven who can disrupt markets at his will. The name of this new villain is Donovan Lumas, but he is popularly known as “The Holographic Man.”

The preview of the upcoming comics showcases the new villain (Image via DC)

The preview clearly states, “Eyes to the Sky Gotham, The Holographic Man is coming to Town.” Although getting hold of a person sitting on Wayne Enterprise’s top floor isn’t a piece of cake, Terry won’t let Donovan destroy Bruce’s city so easily.

It would be exciting to see how Terry makes his way to the Holographic Man and how he gives him tough competition.

The cover image for DC’s upcoming Batman comic (Image via DC)

The first issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will go live at comic book stores near you on April 5th, 2022. Make sure to grab the issue if you want to see how The Holographic Man compares to other DC villains.

Edited by Ravi Iyer