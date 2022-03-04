The Batman reactions: Fans call it the definitive adaptation of the caped crusader on big screen

The Batman week is upon us, and with numerous fan screenings going on worldwide, reviews and reactions have been pouring in since the review embargo was lifted. And fans can breathe a sigh of relief as many are raving about the film.
The reviews aren't just calling it a good Batman movie, but using superlatives of the highest degree to describe it. Many reviewers are calling it the best Batman movie ever and hailing Robert Pattinson as the definitive version of the iconic character.
Here are some reactions for The Batman from the Internet
Fans hailed this new iteration as not only the best Batman movie ever made, but also just a great film overall. Many have been comparing it to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, with some fans saying it's even better than the 2008 masterpiece.
Many are also calling it the definitive version of The Dark Knight, with multiple reactions claiming that Robert Pattinson is the best live-action Batman ever, over the likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.
Pattinson's performance has been praised by almost everyone, with the film relying heavily on his shoulders. For the first time, Batman has been featured heavily in the film, with Pattinson bringing an emotional depth to the character, which was previously unseen.
Meanwhile, somewhat lukewarm reviews also praised The Batman for its outstanding craftsmanship and excellent detective story. The film might not be for everyone, since all art is subjective, but it's an interesting depiction for sure.
So from these reactions, it looks like Matt Reeves has created a classic Batman movie for the ages. With all the hype around, audiences are sure to be in for a treat with The Batman.
The Batman comes out in theaters everywhere on March 4, so get your tickets as soon as you can. The scintillating narrative is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role.
It also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred.