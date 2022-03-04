The Batman reactions: Fans call it the definitive adaptation of the caped crusader on big screen

The Batman week is upon us, and with numerous fan screenings going on worldwide, reviews and reactions have been pouring in since the review embargo was lifted. And fans can breathe a sigh of relief as many are raving about the film.

The reviews aren't just calling it a good Batman movie, but using superlatives of the highest degree to describe it. Many reviewers are calling it the best Batman movie ever and hailing Robert Pattinson as the definitive version of the iconic character.

The Batman @TheBatman The WHOLE WORLD is talking about #TheBatman . See it in theaters this FRIDAY! The WHOLE WORLD is talking about #TheBatman. See it in theaters this FRIDAY! https://t.co/lXNip4Mdgd

Here are some reactions for The Batman from the Internet

Fans hailed this new iteration as not only the best Batman movie ever made, but also just a great film overall. Many have been comparing it to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, with some fans saying it's even better than the 2008 masterpiece.

Dan @Danimalish #TheBatman was everything I ever wanted in a Batman movie. Matt Reeves has created a deeply personal movie. This is dripping with so much dark, ambient atmosphere from the first sequence to the last. Emotional, horrifying, exciting, oftentimes funny. This lives up to the hype. #TheBatman was everything I ever wanted in a Batman movie. Matt Reeves has created a deeply personal movie. This is dripping with so much dark, ambient atmosphere from the first sequence to the last. Emotional, horrifying, exciting, oftentimes funny. This lives up to the hype. https://t.co/pQIw3xTs0t

One of the most complex, most beautiful, most grandiosely artful blockbusters I have ever seen. Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN is a gloriously behemoth cinematic experience.A nocturnal odyssey bathed in grime, rainy atmosphere, neon-noir visuals, & immaculate direction.One of the most complex, most beautiful, most grandiosely artful blockbusters I have ever seen. #TheBatman Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN is a gloriously behemoth cinematic experience. A nocturnal odyssey bathed in grime, rainy atmosphere, neon-noir visuals, & immaculate direction. One of the most complex, most beautiful, most grandiosely artful blockbusters I have ever seen. #TheBatman https://t.co/jtzERYgQQk

Really_Batman❓0 ❓ ❓ @batman_really Just got out of #TheBatman and it was absolutely stunning. One of the best comic book movies of all time and a proper rival to the dark knight. Just got out of #TheBatman and it was absolutely stunning. One of the best comic book movies of all time and a proper rival to the dark knight. https://t.co/s2exLOr1Ho

Many are also calling it the definitive version of The Dark Knight, with multiple reactions claiming that Robert Pattinson is the best live-action Batman ever, over the likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Pattinson's performance has been praised by almost everyone, with the film relying heavily on his shoulders. For the first time, Batman has been featured heavily in the film, with Pattinson bringing an emotional depth to the character, which was previously unseen.

The Batman Film News 🦇 @TheBatmanFilm_ #TheBatman is the definitive Batman movie we've been waiting for. A detective film noire with a splash of 90's grunge aesthetics, @mattreevesLA delivers a gripping complex narrative that forces you to pay attention. No one else but Robert Pattinson could have been this Batman! #TheBatman is the definitive Batman movie we've been waiting for. A detective film noire with a splash of 90's grunge aesthetics, @mattreevesLA delivers a gripping complex narrative that forces you to pay attention. No one else but Robert Pattinson could have been this Batman! https://t.co/ZGTxeLOjrA

didi @didifyy THE BATMAN is not only the best batman movie but also one of the best crime thriller ever exist and that is a fact, not an opinion THE BATMAN is not only the best batman movie but also one of the best crime thriller ever exist and that is a fact, not an opinion

sabrina🦇SEEN THE BATMAN @nightwaynes ROB IS NOT ONLY MY BATMAN BUT HE IS THE BATMAN…NOBODY..AND I MEAN NOBODY COULD HAVE DONE IT LIKE HIM HE WAS INCREDIBLE AND BETTER THAN I COULD HAVE IMAGINED WITHOUT A DOUBT THE BEST BATMAN ROB IS NOT ONLY MY BATMAN BUT HE IS THE BATMAN…NOBODY..AND I MEAN NOBODY COULD HAVE DONE IT LIKE HIM HE WAS INCREDIBLE AND BETTER THAN I COULD HAVE IMAGINED WITHOUT A DOUBT THE BEST BATMAN

Duane Miller @Cinemaniac94 #TheBatman will go down as one of the best comicbook films in a long time. The script, performances, set pieces, & visual storytelling was phenomenal. Robert Pattinson shines as an emotional brooding Batman next to Paul Dano's terrifying Riddler. Matt Reeves' modern masterpiece. #TheBatman will go down as one of the best comicbook films in a long time. The script, performances, set pieces, & visual storytelling was phenomenal. Robert Pattinson shines as an emotional brooding Batman next to Paul Dano's terrifying Riddler. Matt Reeves' modern masterpiece. https://t.co/FBoQmjLzJs

Gon @ymirsubject Robert Pattinson is the best live-action Batman. I said what I said. Robert Pattinson is the best live-action Batman. I said what I said.

Meanwhile, somewhat lukewarm reviews also praised The Batman for its outstanding craftsmanship and excellent detective story. The film might not be for everyone, since all art is subjective, but it's an interesting depiction for sure.

DR Movie News 📽 @DRMovieNews1



This movie has been in my head all day, replaying scenes & digesting creative decisions. I tell you what, I NEED to see this again ASAP. I said last night that #TheBatman is not a movie I’d want to see again right away - unlike Spider-Man, which I saw twice in a single day.This movie has been in my head all day, replaying scenes & digesting creative decisions. I tell you what, I NEED to see this again ASAP. I said last night that #TheBatman is not a movie I’d want to see again right away - unlike Spider-Man, which I saw twice in a single day.This movie has been in my head all day, replaying scenes & digesting creative decisions. I tell you what, I NEED to see this again ASAP. https://t.co/wemQsWTObM

Johnny Sobczak @JohnnySobczak Still haven’t fully processed #TheBatman . All of my dreams last night were about it, been thinking about it all day, can’t wait to see it again, can’t wait to see more reactions. I haven’t been this shell-shocked by a big-budget film (or maybe any film) since BLADE RUNNER 2049. Still haven’t fully processed #TheBatman. All of my dreams last night were about it, been thinking about it all day, can’t wait to see it again, can’t wait to see more reactions. I haven’t been this shell-shocked by a big-budget film (or maybe any film) since BLADE RUNNER 2049.

So from these reactions, it looks like Matt Reeves has created a classic Batman movie for the ages. With all the hype around, audiences are sure to be in for a treat with The Batman.

IGN @IGN



Our review: The Batman thoroughly earns its place in this iconic character’s legacy.Our review: bit.ly/3JNaYDu The Batman thoroughly earns its place in this iconic character’s legacy. Our review: bit.ly/3JNaYDu https://t.co/LIwPk4Z723

The Batman comes out in theaters everywhere on March 4, so get your tickets as soon as you can. The scintillating narrative is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

It also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

