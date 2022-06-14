Who can beat Homelander? Exploring 10 comic superheroes who'd win against The Boys' antagonistic powerhouse

The Boys season 3 is steaming ahead and has been greenlit for a 4th season. This season, fans see Butcher and the boys fall in line with their comic book counterparts by using Compound V, which temporarily gives them powers. This is necessary because going up against a homicidal Superman is difficult when you're an average Joe.

Today we look at comic book superheroes that have a fighting chance against The Homelander and his super strength, superhuman durability, and heat vision eyes. It's evident in the comics and television series that he is unmatched. Well, he has one foil in the comics, but let's dive deep into those that can go toe-to-toe with Homelander from other comic universes.

While The Boys have little hope against Homelander, these 10 supes present a different story

1) Doctor Strange

The Boys has no magic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Up first is the Sorceror Supreme himself because magic isn't an established ability in The Boys' world. So, Homelander would be at a disadvantage if he came across Doctor Strange. Frankly, Doctor Strange would wipe the floor with the leader of The Seven. He can think outside the box to solve any problem and has gone head-to-head with Thanos to save the multiverse.

Strange has a wide array of solutions at his fingertips. The easiest would be sending Homelander into another dimension that he has no chance of escaping. It took Strange hours to find his way out of the mirror dimension in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

2) Rogue

A simple touch and Homelander is out (Image via Marvel Comics)

Next up is a no-brainer. Not only can Rogue match Homelander in strength, durability, and flight, simple skin-to-skin contact would knock the Übermensch out. Not that Homelander wouldn't put up a fight as he is resilient enough to withstand Rogue's draining power, but ultimately she would come out on top.

It would be an entertaining fight as it would be at par with Superman and Zod from Man of Steel but with more blood and cursing. To see Homelander's face when he realizes he's met somebody more powerful and he's not the only man in the sky would be sweet justice for all the people he wronged.

3) Invincible

He's not just a kid Image via Amazon Prime)

Mark Grayson might not seem like much of a match when put up against The Boys' antagonist. After all, he's a teenager, only survived Omni-man's rampage because he chose not to kill his son, and doesn't have heat vision. The Boys' Homelander wouldn't show any restraint against Invincible.

INVINCIBLE @InvincibleHQ Supersonic to title card Supersonic to title card https://t.co/uayxs9iF8N

However, Mark has overcome incredible odds in the comics and has always come out on top. He's fought legions of Viltrumites, which are that particular universe's equivalent to Kryptonians, and even armies of himself. Homelander has never fought another person, even remotely as strong as himself.

4) Hulk

Homelander wouldn't like him when he's mad (Image via Marvel Comics)

There is no contest here. It's possible Homelander's heat vision wouldn't even phase Hulk. When Hulk's rage level was high enough, his strength was off the charts. At one point during "World War Hulk", the green goliath stomped on the ground and caused the entire United States east coast to tremble. That is infinitely more devastating than anything Homelander can cause.

Homelander wouldn't know what to do if he ever came across somebody as strong as himself, much less somebody far more powerful. Hulk could quickly flick the antagonist of The Boys across the Atlantic Ocean.

5) Shazaam

Say his name (Image via DC Comics)

The Boys has no magic users in its universe, so Homelander has no discernible way to defend himself against them. Beyond that, Shazaam has been shown to accomplish incredible feats that Homelander can only dream of achieving. First of all, his speed is superior. Shazaam is known to travel at sub-light speeds in space. Homelander can't even fly in space.

Shazaam has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, Atlas' stamina, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and Mercury's speed. His strength is superior, too, making his punches something Homelander would have to evade. Billy Batson, in the form of Shazaam, can move planets.

6) Franklin Richards

Reality is what he makes it (Image via Marvel Comics)

Nobody in The Boys is on the same level as Franklin Richards, son of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. Not many in the Marvel Universe are on the same level as Franklin. He can make any thought of his become a reality. In Marvel, Franklin is considered an equal of the Celestials, near god-like beings.

Homelander is accustomed to solving all of his problems with his fists. That wouldn't be the case against Franklin. Franklin would control Homelander's mind, transport him somewhere he couldn't hurt anyone, or make him evaporate from existence.

7) Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider will ride circles around Homelander (Image via Marvel Comics)

Ghost Rider is an underrated hero in general. However, he could make short work of just about anyone in The Boys. His penance stare would send Homelander into a catatonic state. Homelander might be physically tough, but his mind is weak. He cares what other people think of him and suffers from megalomania.

If he had to live through every terrible thing he ever did to others and feel the torment he caused, it would break his psyche. It's pretty clear that Homelander is no match for the supernatural. Then again, maybe one good punch into Ghost Rider's chest could crumble him into a pile of bones.

8) Vision

Controlling his density will be an excellent strategy (Image via Marvel Comics)

This would be a fun fight to watch. It might not be a fair fight at all, but then again, it's a fight Homelander could win if he manages to get the upper hand. Vision's ability to manipulate his own density is what gives him the upperhand, though. He can increase his density to become an immovable object or decrease it so The Seven's leader can't touch him.

9) Scarlet Witch

She put a hex on you (Image via Marvel Comics)

Wanda has gone through multiple power shifts in the comics. She began as a mutant capable of manipulating "luck" around her enemies. Eventually, she was given magical abilities to live up to her "witch" moniker, and then another writer reverted to her primarily being a mutant controlling a specific type of energy like her father, Magneto.

Any way you spin it, Wanda Maximoff could snap a finger and obliterate Homelander from existence. Although, her mental state isn't more stable than Homelander's and would probably become a high level threat, forcing The Boys to act. However, they wouldn't be much of a match for her since they're powerless.

10) Superman

Nobody in The Boys is a match for the original Superman (Image via DC Comics)

The Boys' antagonist is just a proxy Superman. So, Homelander would be no match for the original. Not only does Clark Kent have a more expansive arsenal of powers at his disposal (x-ray vision, cold breath, and, depending on the iteration; solar flare), his strength is superior to Homelander's. This is evident in both the comics and the television series.

In the comics, when The Seven goes on a mission to save an airplane full of people, he cannot do much. He thinks punching the tail will level it out, but instead sends it into the Brooklyn Bridge. In the show, he says there's nothing to push off of to carry the plane. Superman, on the other hand, has rescued multiple airplanes in the comics, movies, and TV shows like it's a walk in the park.

