The French philosopher Michel Foucault famously observed, "Where there is power, there is resistance." This implies that the oppressed will always find a way to resist when one group has control over the other. But what if the people in charge feel unconstrained by fear of retaliation because they are so strong? The saying perfectly encapsulates Homelander's situation.

The Boys' Homelander represents both the worst possible outcome for humanity and Batman: a soulless, morally bankrupt version of Superman made in a laboratory. He is now an extremely dangerous and unpredictable person who could cause serious harm at any moment.

Homelander is a perfect example of the corrupt nature of power. Once a savior, his power transformed him into a villain. The article delves deeply into the moral complexity of this character in order to examine the darker aspects of heroism.

Homelander's superiority complex and lack of empathy are notable aspects of his character

Homlander in The Boys (Image via Prime Video)

Homelander has god-like superpowers - he can fly, shoot lasers from his eyes, and has superhuman strength, dexterity, and speed. He is aware of being the world's most powerful superhero. Due to his superiority complex, he exhibits erratic behavior and shows little concern for how his actions affect others. This complex leads him to believe that he is exempt from following the law.

Additionally, he lacks empathy and consideration for the issues encountered by everyday people. He is disconnected from the people he is supposed to protect due to his lack of compassion and understanding of human issues. The mindset of excessive power is deeply ingrained and has the potential to corrupt even the most compassionate individuals.

Homelander, in particular, demonstrates a complete lack of kindness towards both his own kind and the human race.

His narcissism and self-preservation

A still from the show The Boys (Image via Prime Video)

The origin of narcissism may be traced to the Greek tale of Narcissus, a gorgeous young man who fell in love with his image in a pool. The phrase is frequently used to denote someone who is grandiose, craves praise, lacks empathy, feels entitled, is manipulative, and has a fragile sense of self-worth.

All of it is in Homelander as he yearns for recognition and approval from the general population. He prioritizes defending his interests above everything else due to his self-centered attitude and fear of losing power.

As a consequence, he could engage in unethical behavior to protect his reputation and fend off any threats to his position. He could also engage in unethical behavior as a "hero" to protect his reputation and fend off any threats to his position.

Corporate influences and manipulation

A still from The Boys (Image via Prime Video)

Upon examining the history of violent kings, it becomes evident that those who have the power to appoint kings, known as kingmakers, bear an equal share of responsibility. Vought International is the creator of Homelander, a powerful monster who disguises himself as a superhero.

In the fictional world they have created, Vought International is also responsible for inventing compound V, a substance that grants superhuman abilities to all the superheroes. He is influenced and utilized by the corporate world to the same extent that he is driven by his impulsive tendencies or narcissism.

As a member of "The Seven," his actions are somewhat influenced by the ratings given by the general public. Vought International strategically manages Homelander's public image by emphasizing his virtues and patriotism while minimizing any shortcomings he may have.

He operates within a morally ambiguous realm, blurring the lines between being a hero and a villain. This manipulation effectively ensures his popularity and financial prosperity. Vought International controls the flow of information to the public and media, shaping events in a way that aligns with its business objectives. They carefully manage the release of potentially harmful facts and maintain an image of being flawless.

Repressed trauma and psychological struggles

Homelander is a human child, and it is important to remember that no one is inherently wicked, despite the fact that he was created in a laboratory. The same applies to this psychopath with abilities. Homelander's repressed grief stems from his early experiences of being abandoned by Dr. Vogelbaum and growing up without parental supervision in a laboratory.

This experience can have a detrimental impact on one's comprehension of interpersonal relationships, leading to the development of emotional wounds.

Homelander's erratic and unstable behavior stems from his internal struggle with his identity, torn between being a product of an experiment and a hero for the common folk. His inability to form genuine emotional connections leads to a lack of empathy and understanding of human emotions, ultimately isolating him from the rest of humanity.

His internal turmoil and violent outbursts are caused by repressed memories, which symbolize his damaged psyche and societal alienation.