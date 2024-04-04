The Matrix 5 is officially on. As per a recent report from Variety, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the fifth Matrix film in the franchise is not only confirmed but is already in the works. The iconic franchise kicked off in 1999, and the most recent installment was last released three years ago, in 2021.

Furthermore, the report has also confirmed that this will be the first Matrix that is not directed by Lana or Lily Wachowski. Instead, this time the duty will be taken up by the famed Drew Goddard, best known for creating Netflix's Daredevil. Goddard will also write and produce the film. The Matrix Ressurections director Lana Wachowski is also attached to the project and will serve as an executive producer.

The Matrix 5 is still untitled. Its cast has also not been announced, but there is hope that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who portrayed Neo and Trinity in the previous movies, will return to their respective roles. If that does not happen, the franchise may take a completely different form.

Drew Goddard heading The Matrix franchise may work out very well in more than one way

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman released a statement about The Matrix 5 talking about director Drew Goddard, where he said:

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters...The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

Drew Goddard is among the best active writers in Hollywood, even bagging an Oscar nomination for The Martian's screenplay. He has also worked on sci-fi classics like Cloverfield and World War Z, which showcase how well the director can handle sci-fi.

The Matrix was one of the genre-defining works of cinema that has stayed relevant over the years. From its post-modern approach to its great casting and character development, the franchise has become one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time over the years. All the films have been helmed by either of the Wachowskis, and it has worked out very well in favor of the story.

However, there have already been four films with The Wachowski taking the lead, and bringing on an experienced and nuanced director like Goddard may have a bigger impact on the direction of the franchise.

Also, a fresh mind in the mix will lead to newer ideas in the already established franchise, something that has worked pretty well for franchises like Star Wars, with J.J. Abrams creating some of the most iconic Star Wars movies ever made.

Do we have any plot details for The Matrix 5?

Sadly, all plot details about The Matrix 5 have been strictly kept under wraps as of now. In fact, the production did not even confirm if it would continue Neo's story, which has traversed four films.

However, we can soon expect to hear more about the story, characters, and a release window for The Matrix 5. Stay tuned for more updates.