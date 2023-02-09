The Next Chapter for Prince T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, T'Challa's son Toussaint, who could play a significant role in future projects.

After the emotional loss of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T'Challa, the film became a tribute to his legacy while setting the stage for exciting new possibilities. Toussaint's introduction has created a bright future for the MCU, and there are three potential projects where he could appear next.

Exploring the future possibilities for Prince T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Young Avengers

Will T'Challa join the next generation of heroes in the MCU (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marvel Studios has been teasing a crossover of the Young Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, with the introduction of new young heroes like Kate Bishop from Hawkeye, Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel, and Cassie Lang from Ant-Man.

Prince T'Challa would be a valuable team member, and joining the Young Avengers would be the perfect way to bring the Black Panther's true legacy hero out of hiding. The Young Avengers will play a crucial role in the battle against Kang the Conqueror, and Prince T'Challa will be a great addition to the team.

Black Panther 3

Prince T'Challa, the future King of Wakanda and Black Panther (Image via Getty)

After the success of both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's almost certain that a third installment will be made. Prince T'Challa is poised to follow in his father's footsteps and become the future king of Wakanda and the Black Panther.

In Wakanda Forever, Shuri created a synthetic version of the heart-shaped herb, planting new buds in the ground and opening the door for the new Black Panthers. This would be the perfect place for Prince T'Challa to make his next appearance and develop as a character. The themes of grief and legacy explored in Wakanda Forever could continue in Black Panther 3, this time from Prince T'Challa's perspective.

Wakanda Disney+ series

Exploring the legacy of Wakanda through the eyes of Okoye and Prince T'Challa (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ryan Coogler has started developing a Disney+ series focusing on the nation of Wakanda, which was introduced in the Black Panther films. The series could center on Okoye, the former general of Wakanda's Dora Milaje, who has developed as a character in previous MCU films.

The Wakanda series could be the perfect place for Prince T'Challa to make his next appearance and showcase his growth as a hero. Okoye could take Prince T'Challa under her wing and mentor him, just as she had with his father. This series could be the perfect opportunity to show Prince T'Challa's growth into a hero and the bond between him and Okoye.

Final thoughts

Continuing T'Challa's legacy and introducing a new hero to the MCU (Image via Sportskeeda)

The introduction of T'Challa's son, Toussaint, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has opened up a world of possibilities for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it's the Black Panther 3, the Young Avengers, or a Wakanda Disney+ series, Prince T'Challa is poised to play a significant role in the MCU's future.

The future looks bright for Prince T'Challa, and fans are eagerly waiting to see where he will appear next.

Poll : 0 votes