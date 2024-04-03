The Planet of the Apes: Complete chronological watch order

The renowned 1968 original and the anticipated Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in 2024 are only two points in the franchise's vast and complex narrative. Since the first movie in the series was released more than 52 years ago, it has had a lasting impact on popular culture and inspired eight further films, some of which have achieved the same level of success and praise as the original.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the tenth installment in the series, is slated for release on May 24, 2024. It will carry on the story that was started in the three most recent movies, which starred Andy Serkis as Caesar.

Set 300 years after Caesar's demise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes promises to delve deeper into the evolving world of apes and humans. But before that, here’s a comprehensive overview of the franchise’s timeline and watch order.

Complete chronological watch order for the Planet of the Apes films

Navigating the extensive Planet of the Apes film franchise, which already includes nine movies with another one on the horizon in 2024, can be quite a challenge due to their similar titles. Originally inspired by the French novel La Planète des Singes by Pierre Boulle, the film series offers different ways to approach the viewing order.

The franchise comprises the first five films released between 1968 and 1973, followed by three modern movies from the 2010s starring Andy Serkis as Caesar. These newer installments are intricately connected to the original five films, albeit with a standalone film released in 2001 that serves as a re-imagination.

Movies in watch order Year of release Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2011 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 2014 War for the Planet of the Apes 2017 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 2024 Planet of the Apes 1968 Beneath the Planet of the Apes 1970 Escape from the Planet of the Apes 1971 Conquest of the Planet of the Apes 1972 Battle for the Planet of the Apes 1973

Planet of the Apes: The prequel trilogy

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The narrative unfolds as James Franco’s Will Rodman stumbles upon a baby chimpanzee following the death of its mother, who had been exposed to an experimental drug and decides to raise the chimp at home, naming him Caesar.

The movie features a notable Easter egg with a news report referencing the spacecraft Icarus entering the Martian atmosphere, a subtle nod to Charlton Heston's iconic voyage in the original film.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Set a decade after the events of its predecessor, the film follows Serkis’ Caesar as he leads a burgeoning ape civilization in the Redwood forests near San Francisco.

Humanity has been decimated by the Simian plague, leaving only scattered remnants, led by Dreyfus, played by Gary Oldman. Tensions arise when humans, seeking to restore a Hydroelectric Dam, encounter the apes in their territory.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

The final installment of the prequel series continues the saga two years after the events of the previous film, with Caesar still leading his fellow apes. The aftermath of Koba's rebellion against him has prompted Colonel J. Wesley McCullough, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, to deploy an elite unit of soldiers, known as the Alpha/Omega, to hunt down Caesar's group.

Planet of the Apes: The original pentalogy

Planet of the Apes (1968)

The seminal sci-fi classic that launched the franchise follows the journey of three astronauts who awaken from a crash landing on an enigmatic planet. Among them, George Taylor, portrayed by Charlton Heston, is captured by the technologically advanced apes inhabiting the planet. While serving as the inaugural film in the series, Planet of the Apes is situated later in the timeline of the Apes universe.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

The direct sequel to the 1968 film follows the journey of astronaut Brent, portrayed by James Franciscus, the lone survivor of a mission dispatched to locate the missing crew from the initial expedition. Despite the demise of all protagonists, including Taylor, this installment sets the stage for subsequent events in the franchise.

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

The film continues the narrative following the cataclysmic events depicted in Beneath the Planet of the Apes. Ape scientist Dr. Zira and her husband, Cornelius (Roddy McDowall), managed to salvage and repair the spacecraft that originally transported Taylor and travel back in time.

Zira gives birth to a son named Milo, but later renames him Caesar, and it can be inferred that it's an homage to Caesar from the prequel series.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Set in the year 1991, the narrative of the third sequel to the 1968 film unfolds in a world where a space-borne virus has eradicated cats and dogs, resulting in apes emerging as the preferred pets and labor for humans.

Zira's offspring, Caesar (Roddy McDowall), now grown, was concealed and raised by the circus owner, Armando. As the only ape capable of speech due to his ancestry, Caesar's journey leads him from concealment to enslavement, ultimately sparking a rebellion against human oppression.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

The final installment in the chronological order of the Planet of the Apes film series depicts Caesar leading his ape community in a post-apocalyptic world where humans and apes coexist after a devastating nuclear war, honoring the legacy of the original Caesar and striving for peace amidst turmoil.

The CBS TV series

A post-movie plot is presented in the Planet of the Apes TV series, which debuted on CBS in 1974. The show's low viewership led to its cancellation after just one 14-episode season, despite its intriguing idea.

Planet of the Apes: Tim Burton’s 2001 reimagination

Tim Burton's 2001 reimagining of the Planet of the Apes is regarded as an outlier in the series and is best appreciated as a finishing touch to the other movies.

It is set in 2029 and centers on Mark Wahlberg's character, Leo Davidson, who experiences an electromagnetic storm aboard Space Station Oberon and is subsequently propelled to the year 5021.

He meets Tim Roth's portrayal of General Thade, an ape king, and befriends Ari, a female ape played by Helena Bonham Carter. Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes presents a distinctive and ingenious twist that honors the original while adding new components, despite departing from the established franchise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: The upcoming movie

Set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, the next installment in the Apes film series unfolds several generations after the leadership of Serkis' Caesar as the ape community ventures beyond their sanctuary in search of the last vestiges of human civilization.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film features a screenplay by returning writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The movie positions itself just before the events depicted in the original film series, offering a unique perspective for viewers following the Planet of the Apes saga in chronological order.

The plot follows a young ape named Noa, portrayed by Owen Teague, who embarks on a journey against the formidable leader Proximus Caesar alongside a human girl named Mae, played by Freya Allan, delving into the remnants of human society.