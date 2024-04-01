What caused the noise in Leave the World Behind? Explained

The 2023 Netflix thriller, Leave the World Behind, presented eerie apocalyptic hints and imagery to create an atmosphere of impending doom. The unnatural events presented in the plot include herds of deer moving into human settlements and a loud noise enough to leave the characters troubled and in pain. As two of the leads, GH and Clay, visited another neighbor, Danny, the latter suggested that the noise could be from targeted microwave radiation similar to the 2016 Cuba incident.

For uninitiated viewers, Leave the World Behind is a psychological thriller that presents an oncoming apocalypse adapted from a 2020 book by Rumaan Alam. Directed by Sam Esmail, the movie stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Myha'la in lead roles. The movie, which arrived on Netflix on December 8, 2023, showcases varied human reactions to approaching danger.

What was the source of the noise shown in Leave the World Behind?

There were indications of high power radiations (Image via Netflix)

The plot in the later part of the apocalypse movie showed a sharp, high-pitched noise that was both disturbing for characters and damaging for glass and other materials. Occurring alongside other disturbing events such as blackouts, disabled automated vehicles, and deer sightings, the noise created an ominous effect in Leave the World Behind.

The source of the noise was not immediately given. However, in hindsight, it can be put down to two references in the movie. The first is Danny's suggestion that the noise was from microwave radiation. He said something similar happened in the past in Cuba.

The second reference that points to the possibility of some form of radiation is at the end of the movie, where Ruth, played by Myha'la, and Amanda, played by Julia Roberts, learn about bombings in New York City. If there was a war happening and New York was under attack, microwaves and other radiation from nuclear warfare were a possibility.

What was the significance of Danny's opinion?

The noise had many adverse impacts as shown in the movie (Image via Netflix)

In Leave the World Behind, GH, portrayed by Mahershala Ali, held Danny in high regard, valuing his opinion. Moreover, he was seen preparing for the impending doom, giving plausibility to this impression. Danny, portrayed by Kevin Bacon, firmly believed that microwave radiation, as part of the initial attack by the enemy, was causing the noise.

The reference here was to the 2016 Havana Syndrome, where targeted microwave radiation caused nausea, headaches, and other neurological problems to American diplomats in Cuba. As per Danny, both the noise and Archie's falling teeth were linked to microwave radiation.

While the movie introduced the Havana Syndrome reference, the original novel talks about futuristic advanced airplanes flying overhead that caused the noise. However, noise-causing radiation made the underlying danger seem more scary than overhead airplanes could have.

Writer-director of Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail, spoke to Netflix TUDUM about the noise effect:

"We took elements of Havana Syndrome, which is a mysterious sound that they still have not gotten to the bottom of that has been causing people to have ailments."

What effects did the noise produce in Leave the World Behind?

The noise in the movie had severe effects. Not only did it shatter glasses due to its high-pitch, but it also caused intense torment for the characters, prompting them to cover their ears and crouch.

However, the most disastrous effect of the noise was Archie's gum damage and his teeth dropping out of his mouth. Additionally, he got sick and vomited some dark substance, leading to the belief that there was radiation poisoning.

The Netflix original, Leave the World Behind, is currently available for streaming on the platform.