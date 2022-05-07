Who are DC's Promethean Giants? Comic origin explored following the giants being featured in Young Justice

Promethean Giants are fascinating creatures, and seeing them on the latest episode of Young Justice: Phantoms has made viewers utterly curious.

The show has been going strong since its first episode's release on October 16, 2021, and it just keeps getting better and better with new and fascinating characters.

In the most recent episode, fans saw many important things happening simultaneously. One of those happens to be the wake-up cry of a Promethean Giant, which has raised a lot of questions about the Giant's true origin.

The Promethean Giants and the Source Wall

Genesis #4 (Image via DC Comics)

The Promethean Giants or Prometheans are members of an ancient race that tried to break through the Source Wall.

They have a fiery core and are massively strong. But before we tell you anything about the Promethean Giants, you should know a little about the Source Wall and what it protects.

The Source Wall is a tremendous cosmic barricade that protects the Source, which is all that exists in the universe. The wall lies at the edge of the universe and can trap anyone who goes beyond it.

While a handful of people have been able to walk by and come back (like Superman, Lex Luthor, and Spectre Hal Jordan), most people become prisoners and a part of its fiber, the very reason it is called the Wall of Souls.

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #1 (Image via DC Comics)

Now let's get into what the wall protects. It protects the Source. The Source acts as everything and everyone created in the DC universe.

It is known as the universal spirit that has all of the answers. The Source is so powerful that it is rumored to be responsible for the creation of metahumans (our very own superheroes).

Now let's talk about the beings we're here for, the Promethean Giants. The Promethean Giants come from the Promethean Galaxy, one of the oldest and most isolated regions of the universe that lies very close to the location of the Source Wall.

The Promethean Giants increased their size using special devices and tried to breach the wall.

After their failure, some were trapped in the wall itself as punishment. On the other hand, some were forced to paddle through space, chained to colossus stones. As of now, they live on such an extensive scale that it takes them billions of years to feel their own heartbeat.

Many of the Promethean Giants have been wrecked but are still alive. They can communicate by reaching out telepathically to other beings while still mentally screeching in mortification.

In Young Justice's final episode of Rocket's arc, we see a Promethean Giant waking up because of excess energy in his surroundings.

While the reason for the accidental release of its fiery core that could've destroyed New Genesis is still unclear, the secret behind all of it in the coming episodes is surely going to be one hell of a journey.

