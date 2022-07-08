What happened to Tony Stark's E.D.I.T.H. in MCU? Ms. Marvel reveals drones' connection with Damage Control

The MCU rounded out its Infinity Saga with Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tony Stark was gone, but his presence was very much felt in the film.

He bequeathed a pair of glasses to Peter Parker. These shades housed an artificial intelligence system called E.D.I.T.H., a potent tool.

As Tony needed to leave a message even after his death, E.D.I.T.H. stands for Even Dead, I'm The Hero. It gives its users access to Stark Industries' global satellite network.

Part of that network is an arsenal of missiles and drones. Unfortunately, the glasses briefly fell into the wrong hands during Far From Home, and they may again be in the wrong hands.

Mysterio with E.D.I.T.H. in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

During Ms. Marvel's second episode, Kamala Kahn was chased by the Department of Damage Control, which pursues enhanced beings in the MCU. While being chased, Kamala encounters a pair of familiar drones that haven't been seen since the Battle of London.

E.D.I.T.H.'s whereabouts in MCU explained by new series

After the Battle of London, Peter reclaimed ownership of the glasses. However, they haven't been physically seen since the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While using his Iron Spider suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home, its hud lists E.D.I.T.H. as offline. So, where in the MCU is E.D.I.T.H.?

Thanks to a spell by Doctor Strange, nobody in the MCU knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, and, despite being made of circuitry, that would probably include E.D.I.T.H. So, Peter couldn't keep the glasses.

However, thanks to Ms. Marvel on Disney+, we might have a decent idea of where E.D.I.T.H. is.

During its premiere episode, Kamala Khan attends AvengerCon (a convention in the MCU similar to Comic-Con). It's here that she uses the new cosmic powers granted to her by a mysterious bangle to rescue a few attendees.

After being recorded by a bystander, the rescuer catches the eye of a familiar face: Agent P. Cleary.

You might remember Agent Cleary as the Damage Control agent who interviewed Peter and his friends in No Way Home. He shows the recording to his supervisor and jumpstarts a prompt investigation in Jersey City.

The DODC was created to clean up after enhanced conflicts throughout the MCU. Since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Damage Control has been in charge of investigating enhanced people as well as seizing alien artifacts.

In Ms. Marvel's second episode, the Department of Damage Control investigates the emergence of the mysterious superpowered girl in Jersey City. They're hot on her tail by the end of the episode. While in pursuit, Kamala evades a pair of drones.

The drones that connect the MCU's Far From Home (above) and Ms. Marvel (below) (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

It's the same model of drone seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Episode 2 did reveal that DODC cleaned up London and decided to recycle some drones they found in the ruins.

This means that somebody within Damage Control managed to gain control of E.D.I.T.H. and is using the drones to police superpowered beings.

Marvel Legion @Marvel__Legion Agent P. Cleary of the Department of Damage Control appears again in the post-credits scene, who we first met in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Agent P. Cleary of the Department of Damage Control appears again in the post-credits scene, who we first met in Spider-Man: No Way Home. https://t.co/x2fMDgKDkh

The DODC are supposed to be the good guys, but they've primarily been painted in a negative light in the MCU between No Way Home and Ms. Marvel. It's also possible that the DODC doesn't have control of E.D.I.T.H. and is using the drones by some other means.

Perhaps Ms. Marvel will reveal who, if anyone, has E.D.I.T.H.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far