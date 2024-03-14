What happened to Mysaria in House of the Dragon? Character's fate explored

Fans of Mysaria in House of the Dragon would be unhappy to know that the character did not survive. The former slave and prostitute, who went by the title of the White Worm in the show, suffered the wrath of the politics in Westeros.

She was killed off in the show by an officer bearing allegiance to Larys Strong. Strong had instructed the officer to burn down her house with her in it. The killing initiated by Larys was also approved by Alicent Hightower.

Why did Mysaria betray Daemon?

In the initial episodes of House of the Dragon, Mysaria was romantically linked with Daemon Targaryen, who used to frequent her brothel. She also later accompanied him to Dragonstone, which he had occupied. However, their relationship went for a toss when Daemon started to get entangled in the ways of Westeros.

Daemon, who had always been power-hungry, left no stone unturned when it came to getting what he wanted. To that effect, he stole a dragon egg and refused to return it. Otto Hightower had to physically confront Daemon regarding the egg.

While the confrontation between the two was on, Daemon mentioned getting married to Mysaria, much to her surprise. He also mentioned that she was with a child. This shocked her, as neither of these pieces of information was true. This highly disturbed her, and after some confrontation, she left the place with her belongings.

Does Daemon love Mysaria?

Some would argue that Daemon did love Mysaria. However, based on the pieces of evidence portrayed on screen, their relationships seemed to be purely based on their selfish interests. Daemon provided the much-needed security and protection required to survive as a woman in Kings Landing. On the other hand, she catered to Daemon's sexual and sometimes emotional requirements.

However, after getting entangled in the politics of Westeros, Daemon and her relationship went in for a toss. He revealed to his people that he was to wed her and that she was pregnant, both of which were untrue. When she realized that she was being used by him for his selfish motives, she left Dragonstone.

Is Mysaria the White Worm?

Yes, Mysaria is the White Worm in House of the Dragon. She owes this name to her position as a leader of a network system that she runs across Westeros. These network systems comprise spies and informants who collect news from all over Westeros and bring it to her.

After spending several years in one of the prime brothels in Kings Landing, she had been able to create a position for herself. This newly gained status helped her keep away from harm's way. Her position as White Worm also made her one of the first people to be aware of the things happening in Westeros.

Who portrayed White Worm on House of Dragon?

The strong-headed and calculative brothel owner and information keeper and bearer, White Worm was portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno. Before House of Dragon, the British actor has had a number of acting credits to her name.

These include playing the role of Dr. Azumi Fujita in the Netflix series Maniac and Lily Chan in FX's Devs. She is also known for her role as Araminta Lee in the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians.

House of Dragon is scheduled to return for a second season this summer in 2024.