What happened to Sophia in Orange Is the New Black? Character's fate explored

In Orange Is the New Black, Sophia Burset is a compelling and complex character, portrayed by the talented Laverne Cox. She undergoes a tumultuous journey that traverses the complexities of prison life, personal identity, and societal challenges.

As an inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary, Sophia faced a series of events that shaped her fate throughout the seasons, ultimately leading to her release in season 6. From her struggles with identity and acceptance to her quest for redemption, Sophia's character resonates deeply with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of the acclaimed series.

Who is Sophia Burset?

Sophia Burset, formerly known as Marcus Burset, found herself incarcerated at Litchfield Penitentiary due to her involvement in credit card fraud to finance her gender reassignment surgery. As a transwoman, Sophia faced numerous challenges both inside and outside the prison walls.

Her interactions with family, colleagues, and fellow inmates were complicated by transphobia, gender identity issues, and the consequences of her illegal behavior. Despite these difficulties, Sophia remained kind and cheery, finding refuge and delight in her job as a hairstylist at the prison salon.

However, her background as Marcus, a firefighter married to Crystal with a kid named Michael, showed a complex and sometimes terrible backstory. Sophia's path was defined by her unyielding devotion to her son, her struggles with remorse over her criminal background, and her constant search for acceptance and understanding.

Why did Sophia go to jail in Orange Is the New Black?

Sophia's journey into the criminal justice system stemmed from her involvement in credit card fraud, a desperate attempt to finance her gender reassignment surgeries. Her son Michael, grappling with the complexities of his father's transition, ultimately betrayed Sophia by reporting her actions to the authorities.

This act of betrayal plunged Sophia into a tumultuous legal battle, leading to her incarceration at Litchfield Penitentiary. Sophia was initially sentenced to five to six years in prison. Still, she had already served a significant portion of her sentence when Piper Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, arrived at Litchfield.

Does Sophia ever get out of SHU?

Sophia's path took a pivotal turn in Orange Is the New Black season 6 after facing the challenges and tribulations of life at Litchfield. Sophia was given early release from prison, beginning a new chapter in her life.

Sophia faced various challenges in Litchfield, including solitary confinement in the Security Housing Unit (SHU). However, with the help of fellow inmates like Sister Jane Ingalls, portrayed by actress Beth Fowler, Sophia eventually managed to gain release from the SHU.

Does Sophia come back in Orange Is the New Black?

Yes, the character made her return in season 7 of Orange Is the New Black. In that season's eleventh episode, titled God Bless America, she encountered Piper at the parole office. Sophia's return brought closure to her character's arc, offering glimpses of her life beyond the prison walls.

Her encounter with Piper at the parole office underscored the bonds forged amidst adversity, hinting at the enduring impact of their shared experiences. During their interaction, Piper and Sophia discovered that they shared the same probation officer, after which Sophia handed Piper a business card for her salon.

All seven Orange Is the New Black seasons are available for Netflix streaming.