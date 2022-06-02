What did Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives say about Joe Quesada's departure? 

Joe Quesada has ended his tenure at Marvel after 22 years. Stepping down from the position of Executive Vice President and creative director for Marvel Entertainment, Joe Quesada will be leaving quite the legacy behind as he has helped reshape Marvel in many new ways.

Starting out with Marvel Comics, the story of Joe Quesada at the company has been quite interesting. The man indeed awarded a certain flair to the comic giant and has helped build it into what it is today. So let's look at what some of his colleagues had to say about his exit.

Kevin Feige and more comment on the exit of Joe Quesada from Marvel

Joe Quesada took to social media to announce his departure from Marvel. Quesada was quite essential in influencing the current tone of Marvel comics, which is also why his exit came as a surprise to the fraternity. He is singlehandedly responsible for the company's trajectory in the recent past.

His departure will surely leave a massive hole in Marvel's executive lineup. Many industry giants respect him, and his contributions are widely recognized. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a few words about his departure and praised his work at Marvel. He said:

"There are few who know Marvel Comics like Joe, and his countless contributions have helped create characters and stories that will never stop growing and evolving,"

Kevin Feige added saying:

"I'm grateful for his creative leadership and collaboration over the years and wish him nothing but the best for what's next."

Feige famously replaced Joe Quesada in 2019 for his position as Marvel's President and Chief Creative Officer.

Jeff Harris @nemalki



That's a huge departure. Joe pretty much was the catalyst for what the world sees as Marvel Comics today. The comics, the shows, the Sony and Fox films, and the MCU itself. Joe Quesada was a huge part of that.



As another Marvel legend once said, Excelsior, Joe Quesada! Joe Quesada @JoeQuesada And now for something completely different... And now for something completely different... https://t.co/5Vurcra9kJ Whoa.That's a huge departure. Joe pretty much was the catalyst for what the world sees as Marvel Comics today. The comics, the shows, the Sony and Fox films, and the MCU itself. Joe Quesada was a huge part of that.As another Marvel legend once said, Excelsior, Joe Quesada! twitter.com/JoeQuesada/sta… Whoa. That's a huge departure. Joe pretty much was the catalyst for what the world sees as Marvel Comics today. The comics, the shows, the Sony and Fox films, and the MCU itself. Joe Quesada was a huge part of that. As another Marvel legend once said, Excelsior, Joe Quesada! twitter.com/JoeQuesada/sta…

The president of Marvel Entertainment, Dan Buckley, shared a few words too. He said:

"Simply put, Joe is one of the most influential creatives in comics,"

He added:

"Everything he has done, from penciling to writing to designing to editing to brainstorming, has been – and will always be – at the highest level. Over the past 30 years, I have considered myself lucky to be his friend and collaborator. And while Joe will always be a part of the Marvel family, we should all be looking forward to what he brings into the world next."

Marvel's Editor-in-Chief, C.B. Cebulski, shared a statement as well:

"As an artist and a storyteller, Joe is second to none in what he's accomplished in the comics industry,"

He added:

"From the day I started at Marvel years ago (I became an editor largely due to his encouragement), he's embodied the heart of Marvel and the work we do, and he's taught me and so many others how to do the same. Following in his footsteps is no easy task, as he set the creative bar so high. But he's always gone above and beyond to lend me his ear as a mentor and offer his sage advice when needed. He's someone I can call family, and I know so many on our editorial team feel the same. While Joe's moving on to begin his next big chapter, I'm thrilled we're going to keep working together on a few projects, and he'll never be far from our stories here."

You can see just how big of an impact Joe Quesada had on Marvel. Starting in the early 2000s in Marvel and introducing us to storylines like Civil War and the Marvel comic line Max, it brought a mature flair to stories.

Andy Khouri @andykhouri Joe Quesada @JoeQuesada And now for something completely different... And now for something completely different... https://t.co/5Vurcra9kJ It’s kind of impossible to summarize Joe Quesada’s role in making Marvel the success it’s been in the 21st century. Creatively and commercially. Certainly the most consequential hiring decision in Big Two history. twitter.com/joequesada/sta… It’s kind of impossible to summarize Joe Quesada’s role in making Marvel the success it’s been in the 21st century. Creatively and commercially. Certainly the most consequential hiring decision in Big Two history. twitter.com/joequesada/sta…

It indeed does seem like an end of an era with his departure. Let us wait and watch what is in the future for Marvel fans.

