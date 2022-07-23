What was late Alan Grant known for? 5 best comics from the legendary writer

The influential comic book writer Alan Grant passed away at 73 on July 20, 2022. His wife Susan announced his death via Facebook. Tributes poured in across the internet, praising his craft and influence.

2000 AD, the comic book publisher, released an official statement along with Tom King sending his condolences via Twitter.

Grant wrote some of the biggest titles in comic book history. He had been in the industry since 1967 and co-created some notable characters that are seen in comics and Hollywood today. Alan Grant may be Scottish-born, but his creations are known worldwide. They are immortalized within the printed pages from 2000 AD to DC Comics.

Alan Grant created many notable characters, and here are 5 of them

1) Lobo

Grant had a chance to write everyone's favorite interstellar bounty hunter from DC Comics. Grant wrote more than 60 issues featuring the Main Man and Keith Giffen that are collected in Lobo Volume 1. Several great plotlines are featured in the collection that shows 200 of Lobo's kids trying to kill him and the Easter Bunny hiring Lobo to kill Santa Clause, among other eccentric stories.

Writer Tomi King said it best,

"These books questioned what superhero comics could be and do."

Lobo might be an anti-hero, but Grant pushed the envelope with the character, enhanced by his Scottish humor. Grant's time with the Main Man continues to be one of the most intriguing runs for the character.

2) Batman/Detective Comics

Alan Grant eventually jumped across the pond to write for American publisher DC Comics. Grant is the one who introduced Tim Drake as the new Robin, had Commissioner Gordon fall victim to a heart attack, and brought Sarah Essen back to Gotham.

Tom King said these books questioned what super hero comics could be and do: they were sharply, cooly cynical and yet oddly—and wonderfully—they contained a powerful, warm undercurrent of hope.

He even created notable Batman characters such as Anarky, Ventriloquist, and Victor Zsasz. All of which continue to run amok in Gotham City today, along with appearances on the big screen and shows like Arrow and Gotham.

3)Judge Dredd

Alan Grant got his start over in the United Kingdom. Like those before him, he wrote and edited the eponymous Judge Dredd. His most compelling story would have to be The Apocalypse War. This story occurred in 2014 and saw Mega City One invaded by a Soviet-esque army from East Meg One.

Dredd leads a guerilla resistance movement against the Soviet proxy while nukes hit portions of Mega City One and chaos reigns in all directions. The Cold War influence is evident in this story, making it a great read. Grant nailed the tone and essence of the time with this story.

4) Batman/Judge Dredd: Judgment on Gotham

Why not get two of his most prominent characters together? That's what Alan Grant did when DC partnered with 2000 AD. Ho worked alongside Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner in this 1991 story that saw Batman and Dredd clash before teaming up to take down Judge Death.

It's a dream come true for Grant. Not to mention it was a gift to fans everywhere. Dredd and Batman were two characters the writer knew inside and out after having written them both for an extended time. The characters even share philosophical similarities that made for comedic and enlightening interactions.

5) Strontium Dog

Alan Grant spent a reasonable amount of time with 2000 AD and wrote more than just Judge Dredd for them. Another little gem coming from the United Kingdom publisher was Strontium Dog. Grant began co-writing the series with John Wagner in 1980. From 1988 to 1990, Alan Grant was the sole writer on the series.

Strontium Dog followed a mutant named Johnny Alpha. He was a bounty hunter with telepathic abilities and high-tech gadgetry at his disposal. This world was devastated by a nuclear war too, but don't get it confused with Judge Dredd's world, as the two do not co-exist. Having written Dredd, however, Alan Grant was a great addition to the writing team for this series.

