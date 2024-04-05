What time will Scoop premiere on Netflix? Release time for all regions explored 

Scoop, Netflix's upcoming political thriller is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on April 5, 2024, at 12 am ET. Directed by Philip Martin, the film explores Prince Andrew's controversial Newsnight interview, which led him to subsequently step down from his public duties following scandalous reveals.

Scoop follows the rigorous 2019 BBC interview conducted by journalist Emily Maitlis as she grilled the royal regarding his association with Jeffrey Epstein, which led to an immediate fallout. Based on true events, Scoop sheds light on the power struggles and ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in pursuit of the truth. The movie is based on the memoir by Sam McAlister.

When is Scoop coming to Netflix? Release schedule explored

The biographical drama is all set to land on Netflix this Friday. The release schedule for different locations is as follows:

West Coast of the U.S: April 5, 2024, 12 am

East Coast of the U.S. : April 5, 2024, 3 am

: Hawaii : April 4, 2024, 9 pm

: Alaska : April 4, 2024, 11 pm

: France and South Africa : April 5, 2024, 9 am

: Japan and South Korea : April 5, 2024, 5 pm

: Australia: April 5, 2024, 6 pm

Brazil: April 5, 2024, 4 am

Mexico : April 5, 2024, 2 am

: India: April 5, 2024, 1:30 pm

Since the movie is a Netflix original, Scoop will only be available to watch on the Netflix streaming platform with a subscription.

What is Scoop about? More details explored

The official synopsis of the movie is as follows:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew's infamous interview."

Netflix's Scoop follows in detail the clash between Buckingham Palace and the BBC over Prince Andrew's scandalous association with s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. The movie explores the behind-the-scenes events that led to the securing of the interview and what followed when the royal was put on the hot seat and grilled by journalist Emily Maitlis.

Talking about the angle the movie takes, Philip Martin told Netflix:

“I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew — to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections. It’s a film about power, privilege, and differing perspectives and how — whether in glittering palaces or high-tech newsrooms — we judge what’s true.”

Billie Piper plays McAlister, the producer who secured the interview for Newsnight. In conversation with Tudum, she has commented on how the role was something personal for her:

“It was something I cared about tremendously. When you watch that interview, you think, ‘How did this get onto the screens? How was this signed off on? Who was part of this?’ Getting this close to a royal? That level of exposure — don’t know that I’ll ever see anything like it again. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen an interview like it. And there are a number of incredible women behind this moment, and telling their story is a gift as an actor, to be honest.”

Based on McAlister’s insider account, Scoop presents meticulously researched events regarding the explosive BBC interview of Prince Andrew.

Who stars in the Netflix movie?

The cast list of the upcoming Netflix political drama is as follows:

Gillian Anderson as journalist Emily Maitlis

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Billie Piper as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Romola Garai as Esme Wren

Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth

Theresa Godly as BBC US News Reporter

Catch Scoop this weekend on Netflix.