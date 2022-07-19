What will be Namor, the Sub-Mariner's origin in the MCU? Atlantean origin rumored to be replaced with Mayan one but plot leaks suggest otherwise

The rumor mill is buzzing with Namor, the Sub-Mariner news. Notable insider Daniel RPK leaked Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot details online that point to the King of Atlantis having a comic-accurate origin. This comes hot on the heels of a merchandise promo leak that shows Tenoch Huerta's likeness being used for the Sub-Mariner.

The merch promo showed Tenoch Huerta donning a similar comic-accurate look but with a twist. Huerta's look featured gold armbands, a matching chest piece, and a headdress that all hinted at a Mayan or Aztec influence, which would be a big departure from the comics. However, if these plot leaks are to be believed, the live-action Sub-Mariner might not be all that different from his comic counterpart.

Namor's comic book origin may be intact despite Mayan influence

While there's a lot happening in the leaked plot points, one stands out above the rest: "War between Wakanda and Atlantis." Every comic book fan knows of the fragile relationship between these two fictional nations. They are frequently at war with each other, and their live-action iterations don't look to be any different.

A few plot points seem to reference the war, but it all begins after the underwater king requests help from Wakanda, and they decline. What he wants help with is currently uncertain. It could be a request for assistance in finding who sent the team that invaded Atlantis or with keeping Atlantis hidden from the rest of the world.

Not only would declining to help upset Atlantis's king, but he might think that Wakanda has an obligation to help since the intruding team was searching for vibranium. This stays true to Namor's anti-hero nature from the comics. Namor often sides with whoever is going to benefit Atlantis more.

Namor's Mayan/Aztec influence is most likely Marvel's attempt to set their version of Atlantis apart from the DCEU's version. European architecture fills Aquaman's underwater kingdom with some aquatic features mixed with advanced technology. Marvel is going to give their Atlantis a unique look, so fans know it's Marvel's just by looking at it.

Central America's architecture is filled with marvelous wonders, from the pyramids of Chichen Itza to the Aztec city of Tenochtitlan that will certainly set their Atlantis apart from DC's. Namor's origins won't be affected by this slight tweak. He will continue to have the nature of an anti-hero.

The relationship between Wakanda and Atlantis was hinted at in 2019's The Avengers: Endgame. During a meeting between Black Widow and other Avengers across the globe and galaxy, Okoye makes mention of an underwater earthquake not far off Africa's coast. When asked what's being done about it, Okoye responded, "It's an earthquake under the ocean. We handle it by not handling it."

Fans immediately saw this as a reference to Namor and his underwater kingdom, Atlantis. Endgame's directors, the Russo brothers, remained coy about the reference, but writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely admitted, "I wish we were that smart." However, that doesn't mean Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler won't incorporate it into his movie.

Black Panther's Wakanda (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

According to the leak, Namor's primary goal is to kill Riri Williams since she is the one that creates the technology that uncovers Atlantis. Atlantis, like Wakanda, doesn't want the outside world to know about their existence. Since Wakanda is rumored to protect her, Riri is most likely part of Wakanda's outreach program that T'Challa started at the end of Black Panther.

While this is not specified in the leak, parts of Wakanda being flooded are likely caused by the Sub-Mariner and his army, which means a full-blown attack in Wakanda can be expected.

Since Ms. Marvel's finale confirmed that Kamala Khan is a mutant, it will be interesting to see if there's any mention of Namor's mutant genes. In the comics, he's an Alpha-level mutant, and his mutated genes give him the ability to fly.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on November 11, 2022, as part of the MCU's Phase Four.

