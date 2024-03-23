Who is Cassandra Nova in Marvel Comics? All to know

Cassandra Nova is a popular character in Marvel Comics. The character is the evil twin of Professor Charles Francis Xavier, the X-Men patriarch. Aware of Nova's evil intentions, Xavier tried to kill her off while the two were in their mother's womb. Despite being declared dead after being born, Cassandra managed to survive secretly.

For years, she managed to develop as a mass of cells on a sewer wall before eventually acquiring a physical form. As soon as she was able to do that, she was determined to seek revenge on his brother. To that effect, she devised a plan to use a group of Sentinels to cause immense harm to his brother and his group of X-Men.

What are Cassandra Nova's powers?

Since Cassandra Nova is a Mummudrai who existed alongside Charles Xavier in their mother's womb, some of her powers impersonate his. But what sets her apart from Xavier, and in a way makes her more powerful than him, is her ability to possess the powers Xavier had the potential to possess but did not.

Two of the characteristic powers endowed by Cassandra Nova, which make her so powerful are:

1) Telepathy

Nova's powers of telepathy go beyond just being able to read minds and control them. She can use her telepathic abilities in a wide range of ways which makes her stand out from the others and also makes her a formidable enemy.

Cassandra, with her powers of telepathy, can sometimes create a protective shield around herself which often helps her remain undetected. With her abilities, she can also take possession of a person's body by transferring her mind into theirs. She can also make others believe what she wants them to by creating simulations of environments that serve her interests. She can also temporarily or permanently erase someone's memories.

2) Telekinesis

Owing to her powers of telekinesis, Cassandra can lift herself several meters above the ground. She can also do the same for other people and objects. She can also telekinetically create a protective shield around her which can protect her from heavy blasts and acute damage.

How powerful is Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Comics?

As mentioned already Cassandra Nova is extremely powerful in Marvel Comics. She possesses some of the most unique qualities there are in the Marvel Comics. She possesses the immense powers of Charles Xavier as well as the powers he could have attained but did not. Since she is the evil counterpart of Xavier, her powers are more intensified in form.

In addition to her inborn powers, she also has access to the Sentinels, a group of manufactured robots capable of hunting and attacking mutants.

Why does Cassandra Nova hate mutants in the Marvel Comics?

Cassandra Nova in the Marvel Comics has no particular reason to hate the mutants. However, she hates her brother, Charles Francis Xavier, who is a mutant. To seek revenge on her brother, Nova decided to attack the mutants. With the help of the Sentinels, she managed to kill approximately sixteen million mutants in one go.

This caught the attention of the X-Men and Charles Xavier who sprung into action to save the remaining mutants. Henceforth, the two forces fought against each other for an extended period.

Is Cassandra Nova on Krakoa?

After some back and forth between the mutants and Nova's Sentinels, Cassandra finally moved to Krakao. There she joined the Marauders, a group of mutant raiders owing allegiance to the Hellfire Trading Company.

While there, the Marauders at one point traveled two billion years into the past where Nova was left stranded. After this event, there have been no mentions of Nova which has led some to believe that the character is no more.

The Marvel Comics is one of the most widely read comics in the world. The content of the comics has been adapted into several films and shows over the years.