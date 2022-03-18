Who is the Egghead? Comic origins and powers explored as Nicolas Cage expresses interest in playing Batman villain

Nicolas Cage has portrayed many comic book roles. He was Ghost Rider (twice), and also played Big Daddy in Kick-Ass. While Cage was not well received for his role as the former, he has expressed his desire to play a Batman villain we might never have heard of.
Matt Reeves’s The Batman is well received by critics and fans alike. Both are praising Pattinson’s performance. Reeves’s unorthodox approach to the caped crusader is what makes this film unique.
Fans are expecting a similar approach for the sequel. Nicolas Cage’s dream character "Egghead" can definitely help Reeves make an out-of-the-box Batman flick.
Nicolas Cage claims to have a concept for the eccentric Batman villain Egghead
Egghead or Edgar Heed was first introduced in the 1960’s Batman television show starring Adam West. Claiming to be the smartest criminal alive, Egghead would use a varied assortment of egg-shaped weapons.
Egghead was later introduced in the DC comic-verse in Batman: Shadow of the Bat #3. Edgar Heed was a teacher at Gotham academy. Of all the violent crimes committed by Egghead, his worst crimes are making egg-themed puns.
Words like "Eggs-celent," "Eggs-actly" and "Eggs-traordinary" are often heard from this egg-shaped villain.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Cage said:
"I've always admired the realm of the comic book and I've always thought stories were really colorful and entertaining and, frankly, kind of wholesome in a really positive way."
When asked about his views on the new Batman movie, Cage expressed that although he hasn’t seen it yet, he is pretty confident that Robert Pattinson will be a terrific Dark Knight.
He later revealed his desire to be a part of Matt Reeves’s Bat-verse:
“The villain that Vincent Price played on the '60s show, Egghead. I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I could make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros. I'm down for Egghead."
While fans of the movie star are curious about the concept Nicolas Cage has in mind. But overall, the internet and die-hard fans of Cage seem to be onboard with him as the whacky villain Egghead.
Comic book and pop culture geek Nicolas Cage is set to play a major role in Renfield, an American dark fantasy horror-comedy directed by Chris McKay who was also at the helm of The Lego Batman Movie. Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, is slated for release in 2023.