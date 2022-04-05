Who is Spider-Punk? Origins explored as the Spidey variant gets his own comic series

Spider-Punk is set to swing all the way from Spider-Verse as the character gets his own comic book series. Cody Ziglar will write the story, with Justin Mason doing the artwork and Jim Charalampidis doing the coloring. The Marvel comic is set to hit the stands on April 6, 2022. This also marks the first time that the character is set to receive his own comic series, as he has only appeared in crossover events.

Spider-Punk's story picks up after the death of Norman Osborn in his universe. With his death comes chaos, and Hobie Brown has to make sure that it gets wiped out. The character was introduced during the Spider-Verse event in the comics. He has an extended history, but not many know about him. So before his comic comes out, let's explore Spider-Punk's origins.

Spider-Punk's origins explored before his comic series drops

Spider-Punk was created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, and debuted during the Spider-Verse event in the comics. He has mainly been a part of crossover events like Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon, but there is so much more to him than meets the eye.

Spider-Punk in the comics is Hobart Brown, Spider-Man of Earth-138. Brown was a homeless teenager who gained powers after he came in contact with an irradiated spider. The spider became irradiated due to President Norman Osborn's dumping of irradiated waste.

Brown then dons a costume that is very similar to Spider-Man and Spider-UK, but still has its own flair. He has metal spikes on his head to emulate the look of having a mohawk and he wears a jacket as well. It really helps signify his punk persona. As for gadgets, Brown has tech similar to that of Peter Parker's, but he roams around with an electric guitar that shoots a huge amount of voltage.

Brown also has his own allies who are variants of different characters. His allies include Captain Anarchy (Karl Morgenthau) and Hulk (Robbie Banner). Brown's entire deal is that of leading lower-class citizens to stand up against oppression. Which is something you would expect when a character has punk in their name.

Brown's ideals in the best way can be described as him being an anti-fascist. That's exactly what his character is and you can see that as a constant theme in his story. Hopefully the comic explores more of that.

In his world, Brown takes the fight to Osborn and takes on his V.E.N.O.M troops while inspiring New York to stand up as well. Punk kills Osborn by bashing his guitar on Norman's head, after which he unmasks himself and becomes the savior of New York.

Brown was also recruited by Superior Spider-Man aka Dr Otto Octavius to join his Spider-Man army. Brown was also a part of the Spider-Geddon event, which was a sequel to Spider-Verse. In these events, he fought alongside countless Spider-Men from different universes against villians like Thunderstrike and Kang the Conglomerator.

Hobie Brown has also made appearances outside of comics. Brown's Punk costume was unlockable as an outfit in Insomniac's Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4.

Appearing in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man vs The Sinister 6, Brown was voiced by Drake Bell. This version of the character had a Cockney accent and was among many Spider-Men who fought off against the villainous group.

With this we wrap up his origins here, as Spider-Punk's story will continue when the first issue of his comic drops on April 6, 2022.

