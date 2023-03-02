Who was the unknown kid at Tony Stark's funeral? Mystery character revealed

Tony Stark is an iconic character who played a crucial role in the Marvel Universe. His demise paved the way for the MCU to introduce a new crop of heroes and launch into its next phase.

Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most heartbreaking and heroic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Enduring the immense strain of being the only one capable of thwarting Thanos' plans and saving the universe, Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good. His legacy stands tall as a testament to his unparalleled courage and unwavering selflessness.

One of the most powerful and tragic scenes of the entire movie was the funeral scene, where an assembly of Tony’s closest allies and friends gathered to pay tribute to the noble Avenger. But among the congregation was an unidentified teenage boy, who left fans wondering who he was.

Mysteries unraveled: That unknown kid at Tony Stark's funeral

The kid in question was none other than Harley Keener, the kid from Iron Man 3.

If you pause the video at the 4:06 mark, you might be surprised to learn that this is the same kid who appeared in Iron Man 3 and assisted Tony Stark in some way. For months, fans speculated about the identity of the mystery character, with some even suggesting that he could be the son of Tony Stark.

However, the truth was finally revealed in a deleted scene from the video of Avengers: Endgame, which showed the boy interacting with Happy Hogan, Tony's former bodyguard, and friend. In the scene, Happy asks the boy if he knows Tony, to which the boy responds that they were close.

This brief scene suggested that his relationship with Tony may have been more significant than previously thought and it was clear that the kid was none other than Harley Keener, the kid from Iron Man 3.

Harley Keener's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harley Keener, played by Ty Simpkins, first appeared in Iron Man 3 as a young boy. (Image via Marvel)

Harley Keener, played by Ty Simpkins, first appeared in Iron Man 3 as a young boy. The character was well-received by fans, who appreciated his witty banter with Tony and his resourcefulness in helping the hero.

Harley's appearance in Avengers: Endgame, albeit briefly, was a nod to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a testament to Tony Stark's impact on those around him. The deleted scene with Happy Hogan showed that Harley had kept in touch with Tony after their encounter in Iron Man 3, which speaks volumes about the impression the billionaire left on him.

Harley Keener will play a more significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future likely. (Image via Marvel)

While it's unclear if Harley Keener will play a more significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, fans are eager to see him return and possibly take on the mantle of Iron Lad, a teenage superhero from the comics who is a member of the Young Avengers.

The mystery of the unknown kid at Tony Stark's funeral has finally been resolved, and fans can now rest easy knowing that Harley Keener, the kid from Iron Man 3, was paying his respects to his friend and mentor. Harley Keener's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be small, but it's a testament to the impact that Tony Stark had on those around him and a reminder that his legacy will never be forgotten.

Poll : 0 votes