Who will be the new villain in Daredevil: Born Again? Explained

Daredevil: Born Again, one of the most anticipated Marvel projects in recent memory, which is scheduled to reportedly premiere in Spring 2024, will bring to life the storyline of comic book of the same name in which protagonist Matt Murdocks' life and career are shattered by Wilson Fisk. While the latter takes stage as the main villain in the comic book, there have been whispers about a new antagonist being introduced in the series.

What truly has fans excited is the news of Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. The actor initially portrayed Frank Castle in Daredevil season 2, where he delivered a captivating performance as an adversary. He then headlined his Netflix series, The Punisher, showcasing his transformation into a heroic figure.

The production of Daredevil: Born Again is currently underway leaving fans to discover who this new villain will be. Despite no announcements yet, online rumors persist about Bernthal returning as an intriguing antagonist in Daredevil: Born Again.

Mysteries unraveled - The new villain in Daredevil: Born Again

After the latest updates revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, it has been officially announced that much anticipated Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2024. However, details regarding the villain and other cast members of the series have not been disclosed as of yet.

Notably, the production of the series faced challenges due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in June 2023, since it began filming in New York in early March 2023.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi Just announced in Hall H:Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022

According to sources like IMDB, it has been reported that Jon Bernthal, known for his role in The Punisher, will be joining the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. It is expected that he will bring his prowess to this new season just like he did in season 2. However, his mention as a major villain is not present anywhere on the internet as of yet.

The series will see Charlie Cox reprising his character as Daredevil with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal taking on The Punisher once again.

It's interesting to note that The Punisher didn't appear in the comicbook's storyline so this show will be exploring uncharted territory. Born Again will delve into the conflict between Daredevil and Kingpin which holds significant importance in Daredevil's mythology.

There hasn't been a confirmation from Marvel studios yet rumors circulating suggest that Jon Daniel Richtman, the infamous Muse, might take on a new antagonistic role in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

Muse is a character both captivating and chilling. He goes beyond being a villain, he embodies the traits of a sociopathic serial killer, driven by a disturbing purpose. Muse firmly believes that his victims lack significance until he molds them into his twisted form of art utilizing their blood and body parts.

Jon Daniel Richtman, the infamous Muse might take on a new antagonistic role in the upcoming Daredevil series. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Of course, these are only rumors for now and Marvel Studios has not confirmed anything. However, the idea of Jon Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher is definitely thrilling and it would be intriguing to witness him portray a character. If these rumors turn out to be true then Daredevil: Born Again could potentially become one of the most intense and demanding projects in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What will be the plot of Daredevil: Born Again?

Wilson Fisk, known as the Kingpin embarks on a mission to dismantle Matt Murdock's life. (Image Via Marvel)

The storyline of Daredevil: Born Again is being kept a secret for now because of its extended-release date. It is anticipated to faithfully adapt the beloved comic book narrative with the same title.

In the comics Wilson Fisk, known as the Kingpin, embarks on a mission to dismantle Matt Murdock's life in every aspect, both personally and professionally. Utilizing his resources, Fisk tracks down Murdocks loved ones, acquaintances, and allies. Moreover, he exposes Murdock's identity as Daredevil to the general public.

Murdock finds himself compelled to go into hiding and gradually loses everything he holds. (Image Via Marvel)

Consequently, Murdock finds himself compelled to go into hiding and gradually loses everything he holds. The ordeal even pushes him to the brink of abandoning his faith. However, through determination and resilience, he eventually summons the strength to confront Fisk head-on. He triumphs over Fisk and reclaims control over his own life.

While it is expected that the upcoming series will adhere to the plotline outlined above, it is likely that it will incorporate its own unique twists and surprises along the way. Furthermore, there may be introductions of new characters and storylines, within this iteration of Daredevil: Born Again.