Why has 3 Body Problem caused outrage in China? Everything to know

Netflix's new hit 3 Body Problem has caused a huge uproar among some factions in China. This is mainly due to the show's political nature which allegedly portrays the then Chinese government in a bad light. The first few minutes of the show open up to a public trial of a physics teacher who dared to impart knowledge that some may consider radical.

In the 1960s and 70s, at the peak of the Cultural Revolution in China, talking about concepts such as the Big Bang Theory and Newton's law of relativity could put people in harm's way, especially with the authorities. This is what happened to the physics teacher Ye Zhetai who was publicly denounced and beaten to death in front of his wife and daughter, Ye Wenjie.

What are some of the things Chinese audiences have complained about regarding 3 Body Problem?

On its day of release, on March 21, 2024, 3 Body Problem quickly rose the ranks on Netflix and to date remains one of the top 10 trending shows worldwide. The show was entirely banned in China, however, information regarding the content of the show managed to seep into the Chinese crowds, causing an outrage.

As mentioned, the first few minutes of 3 Body Problem is a gruesome depiction of what it meant to rebel against the principles of the government in the 1960s and 70s. The period was characterized by huge political turmoil and condemnation of all those who spoke against the preachings of the government in power. In the show, this is exemplified by the public trial of the physics teacher Ye Zhetai.

The Chinese audience has reportedly criticized the showrunners for shedding a bad light on their country through their portrayal in the show. Another point of contention among Chinese locals regarding 3 Body Problem was the decision of the showrunners to set the series in London despite the book the series is based on being set in China. Furthermore, the majority of the main cast is not of Chinese descent, which also landed the makers in hot waters with the Chinese audience.

Global Times, a daily news outlet owned by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party reported:

"Among Chinese netizens, there has been criticism of Netflix for crudely transforming the novel's profound concepts into simple visual spectacles, turning it into a Western heroic-style Hollywood story. There are also complaints about the adaptation of character settings, nationalities, and genders."

Will 3 Body Problem be returning for a second season?

At this point, it is unclear if 3 Body Problem will be returning for a second season. However, the show's creators have expressed their willingness to continue with the story. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter the creator David Benioff said:

"It’s something we’ve talked about with the Netflix guys...Liu Cixin’s created this indelible trilogy and the books just get better for me. The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind. The story just gets more and more ambitious as it goes, and it takes a huge leap in book two. So I feel like if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place.”

He also added:

All eight episodes of 3 Body Problem are currently streaming on Netflix.