Why does the Mandalorian save Baby Yoda? Explained

The Mandalorian is a well-liked sci-fi series on Disney+ that follows the story of Din Djarin, an expert bounty hunter also known as the Mandalorian, as he embarks on adventures in the far-flung corners of the galaxy. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), the series showcases the efforts of the New Republic to bring back order after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

One of the most captivating storylines in the series is the connection between him and a young child who belongs to the same species as Yoda, a legendary Jedi Master in the Star Wars saga. Fans have nicknamed the child Baby Yoda, and he is officially known as Grogu, identified by a Jedi named Ahsoka Tano.

Though only a baby at 50 years old, Grogu has a strong connection to the Force, which is the mystical energy field that binds the galaxy together. During a bounty hunting mission, the expert bounty hunter meets Grogu and decides to safeguard him from various foes who intend to capture or harm him.

Why Mandalorian saves Baby Yoda and risks his life and reputation for him

The Mandalorian's decision to save Baby Yoda despite the risks to his life and reputation is rooted in his own past and sense of honor. As a child, he was a foundling who was rescued and raised by Mandalorian warriors after his parents were killed during the Clone Wars. Seeing Baby Yoda as another foundling and survivor, he feels a strong bond with him and treats him like his own son.

He also respects his connection to the Force and his potential to become a Jedi, despite the Mandalorian's history of conflict with the Jedi. Learning that Baby Yoda was once a student at the Jedi Temple in Coruscant, he agreed to deliver him to a Jedi who could train and protect him.

He soon regrets his decision and returns to rescue Baby Yoda from the Imperial remnant led by Moff Gideon, who wants to use his blood for sinister experiments. Along the way, he faces numerous threats from bounty hunters, mercenaries, pirates, and criminals who are after Baby Yoda or his bounty.

Baby Yoda was once a student at the Jedi Temple in Coruscant. (Image via Lucasfilm)

Luke Skywalker, an iconic figure in the galaxy and one of the few remaining Jedi, meets with The Mandalorian and offers to take Baby Yoda under his wing and train him as a Jedi. Initially hesitant, he eventually agrees to let Baby Yoda go with Luke, hoping for his safety and happiness.

It is an emotional breakup and the first time he shows his face and feelings to Baby Yoda by taking off his helmet. However, their adventure is not yet over as he has grown very fond of Baby Yoda and wants to find him again.

The Mandalorian season 3: Exploring internal struggles and adventures of the Bounty Hunter and Baby Yoda

The latest season of The Mandalorian delves into these internal struggles and adventures, not only for the expert bounty hunter but also for Baby Yoda. The show premiered on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, presenting fresh characters and settings from the Star Wars universe while also reintroducing familiar faces from previous films and animated series.

The season lays the groundwork for numerous spin-off series that extend the Mandalorian's timeline and cast. The series has gained critical and audience acclaim for its narrative, characters, action, visuals, music, and emotional intensity, and it has earned various honors and nominations for its contributions to television production.

This series is more than merely an entertaining sci-fi series. It is a narrative that tackles themes of family, friendship, loyalty, courage, honor, sacrifice, redemption, identity, destiny, and hope.

It demonstrates that two dissimilar beings from vastly different backgrounds can form an unbreakable connection that transcends their disparities and tests their preconceptions.

