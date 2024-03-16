 X-Men '97 Season 1: Everything to know

The first season of X-Men '97 is scheduled to be released on Disney + starting March 20, 2024. The first two episodes of the animated television series will be dropped on the day of its premiere, while the rest of the episodes will be released weekly until May 15, 2024.

It was created by Beau DeMayo and will chronicle the plot of the Marvel Comics featuring X-Men. The events of the upcoming series will follow the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, which was aired between 1992 and 1997.

The series is going to be produced by Marvel Studios Animation, the faction of Marvel Studios that deals with animated movies. Several episodes of the series have been written by DeMayo, while Jake Castorena served as supervising director.

The trailer for the series was also dropped by the makers on YouTube on March 9, 2024, and has since amassed an impressive 349k views since its release.

How many episodes of X-Men '97 are there?

X-Men '97 is scheduled to have ten episodes in total. As mentioned earlier, the series will premiere its first two episodes on March 20, 2024, on Disney+. The remainder of the eight episodes will be released in a weekly manner, starting March 27, 2024. The show will come to an end on May 15, 2024.

Fans can find the scheduled release dates of the episodes of the upcoming series below:

Episode Name Release Date To Me, My X-Men March 20, 2024 Mutant Liberation Begins March 20, 2024 Fire Made Flesh March 27, 2024 Motendo / Lifedeath – Part 1 April 3, 2024 Remember It April 10, 2024 Lifedeath – Part 2 April 17, 2024 Bright Eyes April 24, 2024 Tolerance is Extinction - Pt 1 May 1, 2024 Tolerance is Extinction - Pt 2 May 8, 2024 Tolerance is Extinction - Pt 3 May 15, 2024

Where can you watch X-Men '97?

As mentioned before, episodes of the series will be released on Disney+ starting March 20, 2024. As of now, the OTT platform has been confirmed as the only official platform for the series' release. It is unclear if the series will be a worldwide release or a limited one.

However, going by Disney's history, it is most likely to be released all over the world.

X-Men '97 will see a lot of the old voice actors returning

X-Men '97, 2024 will be a continuation of the original X-Men animated series released in 1992. It will take over from where it left off last and chronicle the struggles of the X-Men following the death of Professor X, their leader.

Almost all the previous actors who voiced characters in the 1992 animated series will be returning for the upcoming series. Besides this, some other actors have also joined the cast of the series as voice actors.

The actors who will be lending their voices this time will be:

Ray Chase

Alison Sealy-Smith

Cal Dodd

Jennifer Hale

J. P. Karliak

George Buza

A. J. LoCascio

Holly Chou

Lenore Zann

Isaac Robinson-Smith

Adrian Hough

Matthew Waterson

Also voicing recurring roles in the series will be Christopher Britton, Gui Agustini, Gil Birmingham, Ross Marquand, Catherine Disher, and Eric Bauza, Chris Potter, Ron Rubin, and Alyson Court.

What is the setting of X-Men '97?

The setting of the series is very different from the setting of the other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a Marvel Studios Animation panel at the San Diego Comic-Con held in 2022, it was revealed that the upcoming project will be a part of the "Marvel Animated Multiverse."

The information was later confirmed by series' creator Beau DeMayo as well.

X-Men '97 is slated to release on March 20, 2024 on Disney+.