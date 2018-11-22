Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 League 2018: Maratha Arabians vs Punjabi Legends

Dwayne Bravo's side are the favourites going into today's clash

T10 League 2018 got off to a great start on Wednesday thanks to some incredible hitting by Mohammad Shahzad in the first game. Then it was the Morgan-Stirling show in the second match as teams chasing won both the matches comfortably. It was the first time a team chased down 96 runs in only 4 overs at a whopping run rate of 24 RPO! Shahzad smoked the bowlers all around the park making an unbeaten 74 of 16 balls in the process. Those of you who had him as captain yesterday surely hit the jackpot!

Maratha Arabians, led by Dwayne Bravo, are one of the favourites for the tournament and will take on the Punjabi Legends, who have a well-balanced squad, in the third match of the day on Thursday.

Both teams will be looking to start off the campaign on a winning note and it is expected to be an another entertaining match with both sides having some big power hitters in their line up. Shoaib Malik pulling out of the T10 league will be a big blow to Punjabi Legends who don’t have many all-rounder options to choose from. Here’s the expected line up for today’s match.

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, James Vince, Brendon Taylor, Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo (c), James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Roelof van der Merwe and Zahoor Khan

Punjabi Legends Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Luke Ronchi (c) (wk), Umar Akmal, Shaiman Anwar, TJ Moores, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell McClenaghan and Zahir Khan

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick for MA Vs PL:

1. Evin Lewis

2. Alex Hales

3. Luke Ronchi

4. Umar Akmal

5. Hazratullah Zazai

6. Dwayne Bravo

7. Anwar Ali

8. Rashid Khan ©

9. James Faulkner

10. Mitchell McClenaghan

11. Liam Plunkett

Captain:

Rashid Khan – Look no further than the champion leg-spinner. In T10 league, teams have to go after all the bowlers and Rashid is very dangerous when the opposition is trying to attack him. He has the potential to get a lot of wickets and points!