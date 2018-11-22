Fantasy Cricket Tips T10 League 2018: Sindhis vs Kerala Knights

Chris Gayle

The T10 league began in grand fashion yesterday as Afghanistan sensation Mohammed Shahzad, who is playing for the Rajputs, smashed one of the fastest fifties ever, in just 12 deliveries.

He went on to make 74 off just 16 deliveries, which included 8 sixes. Chasing 95, his side went on to achieve the target in just four overs.

The Sindhis were at the receiving end of his innings. They will now look for redemption as they take on the Kerala Knights, who won their first encounter against the Pakhtoons by eight wickets. Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan performed exceptionally well with the bat, chasing the 110 run target in less than 8 overs.

Both teams have some superstars playing for them. While the Knights have the firepower of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Eoin Morgan to name a few, the Sindhis have Shane Watson, Anton Devcich, Thisara Perera, and Jofra Archer in their ranks.

So, let's take a look at the fantasy tips for today's encounter:

Squads:

Kerala Knights (From): Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan(c), Kieron Pollard, Upul Tharanga(w), Fabian Allen, Sohail Tanvir, Tom Curran, Wayne Parnell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammad Naveed, Benny Howell, Reetinder Sodhi, Abdul Shakoor, Imran Nazir

Sindhis (From): Anton Devcich, Shane Watson(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Cutting, Thisara Perera, Denesh Ramdin(w), Jofra Archer, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabbir, Pravin Tambe, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Samiullah Shenwari

Likely playing XI for both teams:

Kerala Knights: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Upul Tharanga, Fabian Allen, Sohail Tanvir, Tom Curran, Wayne Parnell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammed Naveed.

Sindhis: Anton Devcich, Shane Watson, Dawid Malan, Ben Cutting, Thisara Perera, Denesh Ramdin(w), Jofra Archer, Mohammad Nawaz, Isuru Udana, Fawad Ahmed, Ahmed Raza

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Fantasy XI:

Chris Gayle - CP

Shane Watson - CP

Paul Stirling - CP

Eoin Morgan - CP

Dawid Malan

Kieron Pollard - CP

Thisara Perrera

Jofra Archer

Sandeep Lamichhane

Isuru Udana

Sohail Tanvir

Choices for captain:

Eoin Morgan

Paul Stirling

Shane Watson

We saw what Morgan and Stirling were capable off with the bat in their respective first encounters. If they get going, they can take the game away from the opposition. Watson, too, played quite well. He can contribute with the ball as well. One of these three would be the perfect choice for captain.